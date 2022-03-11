(Black Press Media File)

(Black Press Media File)

B.C. implements changes to the Elections Act to ‘modernize’ voting process

Changes were approved by the Legislative Assembly in 2019

The next time British Columbians head to the polls to vote in a provincial election they’ll see some new changes.

The changes stem from a 2018 report from B.C.’s Chief Electoral Officer that recommended several measures to improve the voting process. The Legislative Assembly approved the changes in October 2019. In a news release, the province said the necessary preparations to implement the changes have now been completed.

Some of the changes include allowing Elections BC to use machines to count paper ballots more efficiently — a practice already in use for municipal elections. Election officials will also be able to use electronic voting books to check voter information which will speed up the process for people who choose to vote in person.

Ballot printers will be added to voting stations to help reduce the need for write-in ballots. The printers can create custom ballots with the correct information for any British Columbian’s registered electoral district, allowing voters to cast their ballots anywhere in the province.

Other approved amendments to the Elections Act are already in force, including the extension of the campaign period for unexpected elections and the creation of a list of future voters.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaElections

Previous story
Duncan cell phone store held up by armed robber
Next story
B.C. child killer Allan Schoenborn granted up to 28-day leaves from psychiatric hospital

Just Posted

Land cleared for “Ripple Rock Estates,” as viewed from Race Point, north of Campbell River. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Clearing for “Ripple Rock Estates” angers Race Point residents but developer says rules followed

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

Agnes Thomas constructs a dream catcher at the Campbell River Art Gallery. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Art Gallery opens doors to unhoused community, offering space to be creative

A competitor works on a graphic design challenge at the Skills Canada North Island Regionals. Photo by School District 72
Seven Campbell River students going to provincial skill competition