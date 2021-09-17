B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions from municipal politicians at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver, Sept. 17, 2021. (UBCM video)

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions from municipal politicians at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Vancouver, Sept. 17, 2021. (UBCM video)

B.C. housing supply depends on local, federal help, Horgan says

Ministers questioned on affordability crisis at UBCM

The B.C. government is doing what it can to increase housing supply, but it needs federal and local government to provide more, Premier John Horgan told local politicians at their annual convention Friday.

Whatever the outcome of Monday’s federal election, the incoming government needs to provide more help to provinces, starting with health care funding that now consumes nearly half of B.C.’s budget and continues to rise with an aging population, Horgan told delegates to the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention. Health care used to be “a 50-50 proposition” but now provinces fund about 80 per cent of the costs, Horgan said Sept. 17.

In an earlier session with cabinet ministers, Attorney General and housing minister David Eby assured mayors and councillors that more social housing funds will be coming, but the last round of applications from local governments added up to seven times the money available.

Eby said the long-standing problem of inadequate housing supply needs “billions of dollars in private investment” that requires local approval for the land use. He referred to a recent report by an expert panel that called for changes to a public hearing system that amplifies opposition to new housing construction.

While some urban municipalities are deluged with new development applications, there are places like Prince Rupert that desperately need housing and can’t find developers to build it, Eby said.

RELATED: B.C. municipalities look beyond talking about reconciliation

RELATED: Municipal leaders call for more local say on future of logging

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsUBCM

Previous story
B.C. man, 72, dies in home while family waits on hold with 911 dispatch
Next story
Trudeau links global campaign on arbitrary detention declaration to China

Just Posted

A nurse prepares a vaccine dose at an immunization clinic for long-term care workers in Nanaimo. (Island Health photo)
Vancouver Island breaks record for COVID-19 cases

The BC Vaccine Card Verifier is used to check vaccination status. (Black Press Media files)
City funds vaccination passport check for recreation facilities

Special programming will be held at Strathcona Gardens on Sept. 30. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
SRD recognizes Truth and Reconciliation day

The Haig-Brown Festival takes place annually on Rivers Day, which is Sept. 26 this year, and is held in the heritage gardens at the Haig-Brown House. Photo by Bluetree Photography in partnership with Destination Campbell River
Haig-Brown Festival returns