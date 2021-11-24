There is no truth to rumours about stillbirths at Lions Gate Hospital being related to mothers being vaccinated against COVID-19, states Vancouver Coastal Health. (Black Press Media file)

There is no truth to rumours about stillbirths at Lions Gate Hospital being related to mothers being vaccinated against COVID-19, states Vancouver Coastal Health. (Black Press Media file)

B.C. health authority dispels stillbirth COVID vaccination rumours at North Van hospital

Vancouver Coastal Health says no evidence of added risk of early pregnancy loss after vaccination

A B.C. health authority is shooting down rumours linking the death of newborns at a North Vancouver hospital to the COVID-19 vaccination.

In a series of social media posts Tuesday (Nov. 23), Vancouver Coastal Health said there is no truth to “rumours and disinformation spreading on social media regarding stillbirths at Lions Gate Hospital as a result of mothers having been vaccinated against COVID-19,” and the people who are spreading this information have no affiliation with the hospital or the health authority.

“This type of disinformation adds unnecessary stress to expecting parents who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, on health-care staff who must reassure their patients, and on the health-care system, as resources are stretched further during the ongoing pandemic response,” Vancouver Coastal Health said in the post.

RELATED: B.C.’s COVID-19 numbers for Nov. 23

Further, “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and recommended for both mother and fetus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Nov. 19 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found that implementing evidence-based COVID-19 prevention strategies, including vaccination, is critical to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on stillbirths,” Vancouver Coastal Health said.

The health authority recommends anyone with concerns or questions about COVID-19 and vaccinations contact their physician, a nurse practitioner or go to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s website bccdc.ca and click on the COVID-19 tab.

RELATED: B.C. kids 5-11 should have appointments for COVID-19 vaccination

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC HealthCoronavirusCOVID-19

Previous story
High streamflow advisory issued for Vancouver Island rivers
Next story
Great Wall of Westholme the ultimate barrier between the Hicks household and Chemainus River

Just Posted

Seniors Critic Rachel Blaney is concerned about seniors losing their Guaranteed Income Supplement (File photo)
Federal NPD call for emergency debate on GIS benefit

Vehicles kick up a spray as they drive through pooling water during heavy rains on Nov. 15. Less severe but back to back storms are forecast to affect the Island this week. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Vancouver Island braces for 3 more storms in 7 days

Make a donation to John Howard KidStart on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30) to help local children and youth in need of positive role models. Photo contributed
On Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30) – why not give to Campbell River John Howard Society’s KidStart program?

A red dress hangs on the side of the Campbell River highway. Awareness of the disproportionate number of indigenous women who are victims of violence is part of the 16 days of activism. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror
16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence begin November 25