Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The British Columbia government is extending its COVID-19 wage top-ups for staff at seniors facilities, but the restriction that limited those workers to one work site has been lifted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks in the press theatre at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The British Columbia government is extending its COVID-19 wage top-ups for staff at seniors facilities, but the restriction that limited those workers to one work site has been lifted. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. government continues the pandemic wage top-up for care home workers

Province renewing its commitment to ‘temporarily fund the increases’

The British Columbia government is extending its COVID-19 wage top-ups for staff at seniors facilities, but the restriction that limited those workers to one work site has been lifted.

The province began the temporary wage increases for non-unionized clinical staff in long-term care and assisted-living facilities shortly after the pandemic began.

John Horgan promised during the last election that the government would continue to spend more than $10 million a month on the level up for wages and make it permanent, if the NDP was re-elected.

However, the province says in a statement issued Friday that it is renewing its commitment to “temporarily fund the increases.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says in the statement that given the high level of vaccination against COVID-19 among staff in these facilities, it’s no longer necessary to restrict where they can work.

The order limiting staff to one work site was made in April 2020 after it was determined that was one of the ways COVID was spreading into seniors facilities, which were devastated with illnesses and deaths during the pandemic.

RELATED: B.C. set to relax long-term care visit rules as outbreaks fall to zero

BC legislatureHealthLabour

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. opium seizure largest in Canada Border Service Agency’s history
Next story
Campbell River reservoir storage and Campbell River flow both at record lows for this time of year

Just Posted

The Campbell River Blind Curling team are from left to right Richard (sighted guide), Kelvin, Maureen, Jeremy, Arthur, and Bruce (Coach). Missing from photo: Jonesy (Jeremy’s guide dog). Photo courtesy Kelvin Adams
Campbell River Blind Curling team takes to the ice

Eo is one of the films in the Campbell River Fefstival of Film's winter season whcih will be screened Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo contributed
Campbell River Festival of Films winter lineup released

Upstream view of the Strathcona Dam and spillway gates. BC Hydro photo
Campbell River reservoir storage and Campbell River flow both at record lows for this time of year

Raven flies alongside a vehicle driven by Alex Lavoie and Jodi Young on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. YouTube screenshot
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

Pop-up banner image