The beach and the ocean were among the highlights of a week-long all-expensives paid trip to an all-inclusive Mexican resort for Vernon contest winner Jayda Davis. (Sunwing Vacations photo)

B.C. girl wins dream vacation to review resort

Vernon’s Jayda Davis won trip for her and her family to Mexican resort; reviewed on YouTube

The week-long sunshine and 35 degree Celsius weather. The ocean. The Shirley Temples at the pool’s swim-up bar. The food at the resort’s five restaurants. Manicures. Petting a tortoise. Kissing a camel on the lips.

Really, there wasn’t anything Vernon’s Jayda Davis didn’t like about her stay at the all-inclusive Royal Solaris Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, before Christmas, and she let the world know about it in a two minute 21 second video posted to YouTube.

WATCH: Davis’ Royal Solaris Resort review

“It was awesome,” said Davis, 12, a Grade 7 student at Vernon Christian School, who won the all-expenses paid trip for her and her family through Sunwing Vacations. She was one of four winners of a Canada-wide contest for youth under the age of 16 to become a Sunwing Kidcation Tester.

RELATED: Vernon girl ready for vacation test

Davis submitted a 20-second or less video explaining shy she wanted to be a Kidcation tester and she was chosen a finalist from among thousands of entries.

Davis was joined at Royal Solaris by her parents, Luke and Stephanie, sisters Milaya, Tianna and Nikita, and by a representative of Sunwing, who was there to shoot and direct Davis’ vacation.

“We filmed for about three days and the rest of the time was time we had for ourselves,” said Davis, who had never been to Mexico before.

In her video, Davis raves about the pool, getting manicures and hanging with tortoises.

“The room was so comfortable,” she said. “I loved the balcony. The view we had was amazing. I could look out and see the beautiful ocean.”

The resort had a large swimming pool and a water park with a ship that featured different water slides coming off of it.

The family was entertained by a mariachi band and took in a traditional Mexican show with Mayan dancers. They took a shuttle bus to the Wild Canyon, where they rode camels – and kissed them by feeding them carrots in their mouth; “they’re quite furry,” laughed Davis – fed birds sunflower seeds that they put between their lips and walked across a long suspension bridge draped over the canyon.

Davis’ favourite of the five resort restaurants was Café Solaris, a buffet-style eatery; her favourite thing at the resort was the spa – “they filed your fingernails and massaged your hands, it was all perfect” – and she had lots of fun on the beach.

“It was cool going out into the waves when they started to crash,” said Davis. “The waves were so big.”

Because of the roughness of the ocean, the Davises and other guests were not allowed to swim in the ocean.

“So for that, I gave it 4.5 stars out of five,” said Davis. “Everything else was just awesome. The staff was great, the rooms were nice and the resort was so big and clean.”


