Marine debris. (NOAA Coral Reef Ecosystem Project/contributed photo.)

Marine debris. (NOAA Coral Reef Ecosystem Project/contributed photo.)

B.C. funds new coastal cleanup projects to remove ocean plastic, derelict vessels

$3.8M in funds will create 440 jobs and clean up to 1,000 kilometres of shoreline

B.C. is investing $3.8 million that will fund projects to clean plastic pollution and marine debris from coastal waters.

Environment minister George Heyman said the funds will go toward multiple projects on Vancouver Island, the Sea-to-Sky region and Haida Gwaii.

“It’s great news for our coast. It’s great news for British Columbia. It’s great news for our environment,” Heyman said.

Projects will be run by the Coastal Restoration Society, the Ocean Legacy Foundation, and the Misty Isles Economic Development Society in partnership with the Haida Nation.

The initiatives will focus on cleaning up shorelines and removing derelict vessels from waterways. The work is anticipated to create 440 jobs and clean as much as 1,000 kilometres of shoreline.

Funding is part of the province’s Clean Coast, Clean Waters Initiative. Since 2020, the initiative has removed more than 1,000 tonnes of debris, including more than 250 tonnes of derelict vessels (86 vessels), which is equivalent to the weight of 300 orcas. An estimated 4,000 kilometers of shoreline have been cleaned and 65 per cent of the material has been recycled.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victims of Langley shooting spree identified
Next story
Canada’s top doc encourages safe sex, fewer partners to prevent spread of monkeypox

Just Posted

The Kusha’s backyard at Camp 5: Jenny Fossum, Pat Baynon, Margaret Laird, and Gertie Kusha in the Kusha’s backyard at Bloedel, Stewart and Welch Camp 5. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River.
Memories of Camp 5 – lunch, life and love in Campbell River area logging camps

Canadian Blood Services is asking Campbell Riverites to book an appointment this long weekend to donate blood at an upcoming blood donor clinic. Black Press file photo
Long weekend heroes needed in Campbell River to donate blood and plasma

The Splash Park near the Sportsplex. (Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror)
City of Campbell River extends outdoor pool, splash park hours to help residents deal with heat

Indigenous hip-hop artist Dakota Bear plays Spirit Square July 28. Photo contributed
The voice and strength of Dakota Bear’s Hip-Hop artistry at Spirit Square Thursday, July 28