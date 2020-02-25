B.C. Forestry Alliance says more aid for forest industry and communities needed

Group delivered petition at last week’s rally at legislature calling for working forest

The B.C. Forestry Alliance (BCFA) is calling on the provincial government to protect the current harvestable land base and establish a “working forest” that will sustain the forest industry now and into the future.

“Last week over a thousand people showed up on the front lawn of the Legislature because they are deeply concerned about their future in B.C.’s forest industry,” Steve Venus, one of the grassroots organizers with B.C. Forestry Alliance, said in a press release. “These are hard-working people and they presented a petition with 8,000 signatures calling on the government to ensure a predictable and long-term fibre supply.”

RELATED: Forest industry supporters and convoy deliver petition at B.C. legislature in Victoria

The rally was held on the same day as the release of the 2020 provincial budget. The NDP’s budget had little assistance to offer the struggling forest industry, the BCFA says.

“Throwing a few million dollars at the industry is a band-aid approach. We need long term solutions for a struggling industry,” said Carl Sweet, spokesperson for the BC Forestry Alliance. “Securing a long term fibre supply on the harvestable land base is what we need. This will create opportunities for new investment. It will also give workers the opportunity to become more skilled and therefore more competitive in the global market.”

The BC Forestry Alliance is looking forward to the government’s reply to the petition. In the meantime, the Alliance will continue to advocate for a sustainable and renewable working forest.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Father, two children killed after car goes over embankment on B.C. highway
Next story
PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Just Posted

Campbell River City Council approves Voodoo Lounge liquor license transfer to Acklands Granger building (but with conditions)

Final decision on the transfer, however, rests with the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch

PHOTOS: Campbell River athletes return from BC Winter Games with 9 medals

Judo competitors earned 4 medals, while Karate athletes took home 5 medals

WATCH: Timberline brings puppets alive for musical production of Avenue Q

‘It’s the kind of musical you would go see if you’re not usually a fan of musicals,’ says actor

Campbell River Storm to face Nanaimo Buccaneers in round one of VIJHL playoffs

Game 1 is set for Campbell River’s Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Campbell River nurse looks to grace the cover of Inked magazine

‘I’m at the point in my life where I don’t care what anybody thinks anymore. I’m just going to be me.’

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

Seven arrested at blocked rail line in northern B.C., police say

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Hospital parking fees needed, but changes to payment system possible, health minister says

B.C. health minister Adrian Dix says hospital parking doesn’t need to be so stressful

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Wu-Tang Clan and Canadian favourites to headline Cowichan’s Laketown Shakedown

Wu-Tang Clan, an American hip hop band that has been on the… Continue reading

IHOP to host seventh annual National Pancake Day

IHOP will be offering free short-stack pancakes in support of BC Children’s Hospital on Tuesday

Do you talk to your spouse about money? 42% of Canadians don’t, poll suggests

Politics, sex, religion top list of taboo subjects for Canadians

Juno-nominated teen singer from Vancouver Island to appear on ‘American Idol’

Lauren Spencer-Smith up for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year for ‘Unplugged, Vol. 1’

Okanagan animal sanctuary seeks to fit frostbitten baby goat with prosthetic leg

Fundraiser started to help Zuri, newest resident of Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary

Most Read