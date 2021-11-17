(Unsplash photo)

(Unsplash photo)

B.C. flood, slide evacuees can refill emergency prescription at any pharmacy

Service available to all evacuated across the province

Thousands of British Columbians have had to leave with a moment’s notice, packing up whatever belongs they can before their community is evacuated.

The B.C. Pharmacy Association said that all evacuees can get an emergency supply of their prescription from any B.C. pharmacy.

Residents of several communities across B.C. have been evacuated due to massive flooding, including in parts of Abbotsford and Chilliwack and Princeton and all of Merritt. Many others have been cut off from their homes and communities by landslides, including along Hwy. 1, 3, 7 and 99.

READ MORE: B.C. storm disrupts supply chain, could have lasting impacts on economy: experts

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking Newsflooding

Previous story
B.C. residents will not receive the emergency alert test today as flood response continues
Next story
VIDEO: Gas shortage hits Greater Victoria as stations deal with supply chain issues

Just Posted

A recently rescued northern saw whet owl gets ready for its physical exam. Photo by Gyl Anderson
Merville’s MARS Hospital dealing with influx of owls

Emile Abele of the Carihi Tyees senior boys soccer team evades Lambrick Park players during the Island Championship final on Nov. 9. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
PHOTOS: Tyees senior boys soccer team wins third-straight Island Championship

The Malahat will close overnight until Nov. 22, the province confirmed on Nov. 16. (Arnold Lim/News Staff)
Malahat to close overnight for 7 days after flooding, BC Ferries stepping in again

Have all those leaves you raked picked up next week. File photo.
Last chance for yard waste collection