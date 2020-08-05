Fishing vessels near Bella Coola await the start of the season. Angie Mindus file photo

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

The federal government has released details on the $469.4-million financial aid programs announced in May for Canadian fishers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for the Fish Harvester Benefit program and Fish Harvester Grant Programs will be available online from Aug. 24 to Sept. 1.

The Fish Harvester Benefit, structured similarly to the federal wage subsidy, offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for harvesters who see their income drop by at least 25 per cent this year. The maximum benefit is $10,164.

The Fish Harvester Grant is a sector-specific grant similar to the Canada Emergency Business Account, offering up to $10,000 of non-repayable support to self-employed harvesters.

“Our fisheries operate under a unique structure and have faced distinct challenges throughout this pandemic. That’s exactly why we created the Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program– to meet those needs head-on,” said Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. We’ve been working around the clock to develop a simple, accessible system to deliver over $469 million to Canada’s fish harvesters as smoothly and quickly as possible. That’s why it was important for us to announce this in advance of August 24, to ensure applicants have time to prepare.”

Touted as the single largest investment in the fisheries in two decades, the programs were designed to work with the unique pay structures and seasonal nature of the sector.

Unions representing fish harvesters have critisized the government for taking more than 80 days to announce details of the programs.

More to come.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19
Next story
B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Just Posted

Nanwakolas charity golf event raises more than $40K for Indigenous NIC students

Funds were raised during 2019 event at Storey Creek Golf Club

North Island College launches virtual orientation

New and returning North Island College students are being welcomed to the… Continue reading

Tidemark Theatre gets ready to roll out summer camp

The summer theatre camp will be held from August 17-28 and participants can opt for on-site or virtual modules

Campbell River RCMP looking for those responsible for ‘hate speech’ graffiti

Incident took place in Nunn’s Creek Park over August long weekend

Petition opposed to supportive housing unit on Dogwood circulating

Neighbours of a proposed supportive housing project slated for Dogwood Street are… Continue reading

Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info

Air Canada, WestJet say they provide names and contact information

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry promises school restart plan safe for B.C. kids

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

Remote First Nation under emergency lockdown after suspected case of COVID-19

‘more details will be shared once known’

Abbotsford mom worried about her two kids in Beirut following explosion

Shelley Beyak’s children were abducted by their dad in 2018

Young Canadians, hospitality workers bear the brunt of mental strain in 2020: report

A study by Morneau Shepell points to economic uncertainty in the pandemic as the cause for angst

Health Canada recalling more than 50 hand sanitizers in evolving list

Organization says to stop using products listed, and to consult a health-care professional

Most Read