British Columbia’s attorney general David Eby, left, and Premier John Horgan, look on as Finance Minister Selina Robinson delivers the budget speech in the legislative assembly in Victoria, on February 22, 2022. Robinson says she has decided not to run to replace John Horgan as premier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson says she’ll ‘pass’ on NDP leadership run

Robinson is the second considered front-runner to exclude themselves from a chance at the top job

British Columbia Finance Minister Selina Robinson says timing is everything, and after looking ahead five to eight years, she has decided not to run to replace John Horgan as premier.

Robinson is the second considered front-runner to exclude themselves from a chance at the top job after Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon recently said he didn’t want the post either.

Horgan announced last month that he would be stepping down in the fall and the New Democratic Party said Saturday that voting would start in November, with the new leader declared on Dec. 3.

Robinson announced her decision on Twitter, saying she seriously considered running for the leadership and wants to thank everyone who offered financial support or their time to work on her campaign.

She says in the context of her current life, she has decided to pass on the opportunity and to focus on her roles as a member of the legislature and the finance minister.

Robinson didn’t say who she would be endorsing for premier, although Kahlon has said he’s throwing his support behind Attorney General David Eby, who has yet to say anything about his plans for the leadership.

—The Canadian Press

