Sisters four-year-old Aubrey Berry and six-year-old Chloe Berry were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day 2017. Their father, Andrew Berry, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Submitted photo)

B.C. father charged with murder did not mention daughters while in hospital: RCMP corporal

Victoria man on trial in Vancouver for deaths of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6,

An Oak Bay father charged in the deaths of his two daughters did not mention the children as he recovered in hospital in the wake of the incident, an RCMP corporal testified Wednesday.

Cpl. Shane Rappel, a team commander with the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit, was asked during cross-examination by Andrew Berry’s defence counsel if Berry, while in hospital, confessed or admitted to killing his daughters.

“Mr. Berry did not mention his children at all,” Rappel told the Vancouver courtroom.

Berry, 45, is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of the girls, four-year-old Aubrey Berry and six-year-old Chloe Berry. The two were found dead in Berry’s Oak Bay apartment, on Beach Drive, on Christmas Day 2017. Berry was discovered with wounds on his chest and neck in the apartment’s bathtub and was arrested about a week later, upon his release from hospital.

He’s pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough re-asked his question to Rappel several times and also asked the officer to clarify if all hospital staff who dealt with Berry were interviewed by police. He also questioned Rappel’s confidence in his statement that Berry did not mention the children.

Rappel, in response, said police interviewed staff who interacted with Berry in a significant capacity and said he expects that if Berry mentioned the children the information would have come forward in a statement or in notes.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay double murder trial: Court hears second day of blood spatter evidence

McCullough also brought up interactions Rappel had with Berry’s sister, an RCMP officer.

Rappel, relaying information he reviewed from the file, said Berry, while recovering, pointed to his chest — where he had been wounded — and told his sister, “I did this.”

A publication ban prevents Black Press Media from naming Berry’s sister.

Surveillance footage first played Tuesday of Berry and the girls at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre and at a Fairway Market on Christmas Eve, the day before the deaths, was shown again in court on Wednesday. One of the videos shows the three in a lobby area near the recreation centre’s skating rink, while another shows the girls playing outside as the three leave the centre.

Rappel’s testimony is expected to continue Thursday.

The trial, which began in April, is being held at the Vancouver Law Courts.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Appliance giant suing couple with Okanagan ties

Just Posted

Fergus the Fox located ‘alive and well,’ say Campbell River RCMP

Driftwood sculpture vanished for the second time

Campbell River Hospice Society to review security footage after painted markings found on pavement

Hospice on Evergreen Road has experienced several cases of vandalism in recent months

Floatplane to be assembled for late fall installation as Campbell River entrance feature

Highway display to celebrate historic industrial district of Campbell River

City of Campbell River receives another national financial reporting award

Award ‘recognizes excellence in government accounting and financial reporting,’ Mayor says

Green Party MLA calls for watershed protections at meeting in Campbell River

Adam Olsen says rainforest protection is a key policy for wild salmon conservation

VIDEO: Surrendered pugs and French bulldogs under SPCA care

Animals are part of a large surrender by a Vancouver Island breeder; some ready for adoption soon

Appliance giant suing couple with Okanagan ties

Whirlpool Canada alleges more than 29,000 fraudulent claims filed resulting in $4 million payout

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

High gas prices: Most suppliers won’t release profit margin details for B.C. inquiry

Premier John Horgan ordered probe as price of gas climbed above $1.70 a litre in mid-May

Vancouver Island father acquitted in baby girl’s death

Warren Baader not guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of daughter, Molly, in Port Alberni court

Graffiti on Greater Victoria trail sends pointed message to cyclists

Photos shared to Facebook spark cyclist, motorist debate

BC Ferries union launches anti-abuse campaign, says it’s ‘not a part of the job’

Union says 82 per cent of workers have been abused

Chinese-sponsored reception at annual B.C. mayors’ convention under scrutiny

Port Coquitlam, Delta mayors opposed in light of recent events

Most Read