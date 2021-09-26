A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

B.C. extends order capping fees charged by food delivery services at 15%

All other fees are capped at an additional five per cent

The province is extending an order that caps food delivery service fees charged to restaurants at 15 per cent.

In a Sunday (Sept. 26) press release, the jobs ministry said that the initial order is being extended under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act and will take effect as of midnight on Sept. 28, when the current order was set to expire. The province will also extend a 5 per cent cap onother related fees associated with use of the service, such as online ordering and processing fees.

Small-delivery service businesses with less than 500 restaurants will still be exempt from the order. Delivery companies also cannot reduce driver pay to make up for the cap on fees.

B.C. initially capped food delivery service fees on Dec. 22, 2020, to help restaurants struggling amid the pandemic.

“This is welcome news for B.C. restaurateurs,” said Mark von Schellwitz, vice-president Western Canada, Restaurants Canada. “During the past 18 months, takeout and delivery sales has become a lifeline for restaurants and will continue to provide a critical revenue stream on our road to recovery. We appreciate the B.C. government listening to our hard-hit industry and extending this measure.”

The order is now set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021, but could be extended depending on the pandemic.

Dine-in is currently permitted in B.C.’s restaurants, but customers must present a vaccine card proving that they have received at least one vaccine dose. As of Oct. 24, two doses will be required for dine-in. Take-out and counter service restaurants do not require proof of vaccination.

READ MORE: SkipTheDishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbia

Previous story
Police seek witnesses after 35-year-old man dies in auto crash near Parksville
Next story
Fishers, experts await details on Ottawa’s latest plan to save Pacific salmon

Just Posted

Residents head to the polling station at the Willow Point Sportsplex in Campbell River to vote in the 2021 federal election on Sept. 20, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Vote counts for North Island—Powell River riding now complete

A graph depicting job vacancy rate from 2015 through to the second quarter of 2021 for Canada (red), British Columbia (dark green) and Vancouver Island (light green). Data was not collected for Q2 and Q3 of 2020 due to the pandemic, hence the gap on the graph. Source: Statistics Canada 14-10-0325-01.
High job vacancy continues to be felt on Vancouver Island

Vancouver Island’s first government-operated cannabis store opened in Campbell River in July, 2019. Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River BC Cannabis and BC Liquor stores raise thousands for wildfire victims

Members of a past Youth Action Committee give feedback on transportation routes in Campbell River. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River.
City looking for new Youth Action Committee members