B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson waits as a polling station worker checks a list before being sent to a different ballot box to cast his vote for the provincial election in Vancouver on Saturday, October 24, 2020. British Columbia’s Electoral Boundaries Commission has released a preliminary report that recommends the creation of six new electoral districts, which would bring the total number of seats in the legislature to 93. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson waits as a polling station worker checks a list before being sent to a different ballot box to cast his vote for the provincial election in Vancouver on Saturday, October 24, 2020. British Columbia’s Electoral Boundaries Commission has released a preliminary report that recommends the creation of six new electoral districts, which would bring the total number of seats in the legislature to 93. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission proposes to add six new ridings

Growing Vancouver, Burnaby, Langley, Surrey, Kelowna, Langford areas targeted

British Columbia’s Electoral Boundaries Commission has released a preliminary report that recommends the creation of six new electoral districts, which would bring the total number of seats in the legislature to 93.

The commission says the proposed ridings would be in “areas of rapid population growth,” specifically Vancouver, Burnaby, Langley, Surrey and Kelowna, along with Langford on Vancouver Island.

A statement from Justice Nitya Iyer, chair of the commission, says the recommendation is a response to B.C.’s population growing by more than 300,000 people over the last five years.

Iyer says members of the commission travelled throughout the province for input on electoral boundaries, holding 50 public meetings in 43 communities and receiving more than 1,300 submissions before they began deliberating.

The report also recommends adjustments to the boundaries of 71 electoral districts based on geographic, demographic and other considerations.

A final round of public consultations is now underway and set to close November 22, and the commission says it will consider amending its recommendations based on public input before releasing its final report next April.

The Legislative Assembly will then decide whether to accept all, some or none of the commission’s recommendations.

The full report is available for viewing here.

RELATED: Potential boundary shift worries northern B.C. MLAs

RELATED: New seats coming for 2017 B.C. election

BC legislature

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: LNG Canada ramps up construction at Kitimat natural gas facility
Next story
Feds give UBC $11.18 million to advance mRNA vaccine technology

Just Posted

Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Oct. 3. Photo courtesy Youtube
North Island-Powell River MP moves to help seniors at tax time

Participants in the 19th annual Women for Women run had great weather for the first in-person run since the pandemic began. Photo courtesy Shelagh Germyn
Annual Women for Women run raises $3,000 for Campbell River groups

Joyce McMann is running for re-election to the Campbell River and District Board of School Trustees. Photo contributed
SD72: Joyce McMann running for re-election to school board

File photo.
‘Highly intoxicated’ teenagers incite brawls with downtown homeless, Campbell River RCMP say

Pop-up banner image