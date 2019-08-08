Burnaby RCMP impound a car after a driver without a licence went double the limit through a construction zone Thursday. (Burnaby RCMP)

B.C. driver caught going 74 km/hour in construction zone with no licence

Driver gets car impounded, $644 fine

A driver going more than double the speed limit in a Burnaby construction zone without a driver’s licence will be paying a hefty fine and losing their car for a week.

In a social media post Thursday, Burnaby RCMP said the driver was going 74 kilometres per hour in a 30 kilometre per hour zone.

RCMP said the driver received two tickets totalling $644 and had their car impounded for seven days.

ALSO READ: ‘N’ driver clocked going 187 km/h in 80 km/h zone

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Just Posted

Elk Falls experience to get a virtual facelift

New virtual exhibit expected to be complete by end of 2020

Mother/daughter land first tyees of the season

Season opened July 15, but regulations placed on length required them to be released until Aug. 1

Campbell River man recuperating from harrowing grizzly bear attack

‘I could hear the teeth on my bone,’ Colin Dowler recalls

‘No chance to get bored’: BC Ferries provides a glimpse into life aboard the Powell River Queen

Campbell River-Quadra route among the ‘most difficult on the planet,’ says skipper

City of Campbell River blames sewage spill on aging pipe, ‘not construction practices’

Wacor says city shut down pumps during repair, causing sewage overflow at Simms Creek

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Five-day-old calf stabbed and stolen, Langley farm says

Surveillance footage shows two people killing and loading it into a luxury vehicle.

28-year-old woman sentenced to 2 years probation after having sex with a 13-year-old boy

Both were staying at a transition home in Victoria

B.C. industry warns of labour shortage, increased regulation

Finance committee gets advice for 2020 provincial budget

BC Liquor Stores to phase in paper bags province-wide

No timeline exists, but stores use 22 million plastic bags each year

Bodies of B.C. fugitives believed to have been found in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were suspects in three homicides in northern B.C.

TIMELINE: The hunt for two B.C. men who became Canada’s most wanted murder suspects

First deemed missing, Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod were later declared suspects in three homicides

B.C. man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

VIDEO: More properties on alert as Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1,260 hectares

Properties now under an evacuation notice include an area in the Senkulmen Business Park in Oliver

Most Read