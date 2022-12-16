A nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta, Feb. 7, 2018. The B.C. Centre For Disease Control says there are signs influenza is on a “steady decline” in the province, although case numbers remain high and positive tests rates for respiratory syncytial virus continue to rise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Goldman

A nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta, Feb. 7, 2018. The B.C. Centre For Disease Control says there are signs influenza is on a “steady decline” in the province, although case numbers remain high and positive tests rates for respiratory syncytial virus continue to rise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Goldman

B.C. disease centre says flu shows signs of decline, with no new deaths of children

171 new hospital admissions last week for patients with COVID-19, a slight decrease

The B.C. Centre For Disease Control says there are signs influenza is on a “steady decline” in the province, although case numbers remain high and positive test rates for respiratory syncytial virus continue to rise.

The CDC says positivity for influenza A, the most common flu strain this season, is down from a high of 27 per cent three weeks ago to 20 per cent last week.

The rate for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, rose to nine per cent last week from six per cent three weeks ago.

The centre says in a weekly update that test positivity rates for both influenza A and RSV remain higher among children than in the overall population.

It says no new influenza-related deaths of children were reported last week, and the number of pediatric deaths in the province this flu season remains at six.

The report says there were 171 new hospital admissions last week for patients with COVID-19, representing a slight decrease, while deaths remain stable with 27 deaths within 30 days of a patient’s first positive COVID-19 test reported.

RELATED: Children’s deaths from influenza up in B.C., with five mortalities last month

RELATED: 1M units of imported kids’ pain meds now hitting pharmacy shelves as flu rates spike

flu seasonHealth

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Driver dead after RCMP officer fired at truck that hit him during Creston traffic stop
Next story
‘We have no idea where he might be’: Vancouver Island woman searches for missing son

Just Posted

Upstream view of the Strathcona Dam and spillway gates. BC Hydro photo
Campbell River reservoir storage and Campbell River flow both at record lows for this time of

Raven flies alongside a vehicle driven by Alex Lavoie and Jodi Young on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. YouTube screenshot
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

Host Gerry Dee meets the Roberts family on Family Feud Canada, Season 4. From left are Dee, Sheryl Thompson, Julie Bronson, Robyn Ross, Iris Rayburn and Marian Atkinson. Photo courtesy CBC
We Wai Kum family represents Campbell River area on Family Feud Canada

Project Watershed staff and volunteers prepare to sample the beach at Frank James Park in Campbell River on Aug. 11 to assess the site for beach-spawning forage fish. The Coastal Marine Strategy will be integrated with the province’s Wild Salmon Strategy and new watershed security strategy. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Province wants feedback on coastal marine strategy

Pop-up banner image