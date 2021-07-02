Extreme heat played a factor in an unprecedented amount of B.C. deaths this week, says chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.(Black Press Media files)

Extreme heat played a factor in an unprecedented amount of B.C. deaths this week, says chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.(Black Press Media files)

B.C. deaths triple over the past week, to 719, as a result of heat wave

Many of the deaths were among older individuals living alone in private residences

Extreme heat played a factor in an unprecedented amount of B.C. deaths this week, says chief coroner Lisa Lapointe.

From June 25 through July 1, BC Coroners Service recorded 719 deaths – three times the average amount reported in a typical week.

It’s likely the recent heat wave was “a significant contributing factor” to the rise in deaths, said Lapointe. The province saw temperatures rise into the 40s.

Many of the deaths “were among older individuals living alone in private residences with minimal ventilation,” Lapointe said.

“Please look out for family, friends and neighbours, particularly those who live alone.”

Starting Friday, BC Coroners Service reported seeing a downward trend form from the number of deaths reported in the past few days.

“We are hopeful this trend will continue,” Lapointe, noting that some parts of the province are continuing to experience unusually high temperatures.

The death toll is expected to increase as more fatalities are reported to BC Coroners Service.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Heat wave

Previous story
Juniper Ridge wildfire in Kamloops flares back up
Next story
B.C. city defends Canada Day fireworks as province sees moderate-extreme fire danger

Just Posted

Campbell River resident Armande Black painted these shoe rocks to commemorate the First Nations children found buried at the Kamloops Residential School and placed them on a boulder on the beach at 492 South Island Highway. Somebody removed them and Black would like them put back. Photo by Armande Black
Campbell River woman shocked her tribute to residential school children removed

20-foot Weekender travel trailer was stolen from a Denis Road residence on June 28. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Thieves haul 20-foot travel trailer away in the middle of the night in Campbell River

Rose Archie, one of the founders of Nations Skate Youth, teaches a participant during the organization’s skateboarding camp at Homalco First Nation on July 1, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Nations Skate Youth stops in Homalco for skateboarding workshop

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton