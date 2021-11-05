B.C. COVID-19 infection rate stays steady, 549 cases Friday

B.C. public health teams reported 549 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, similar to results earlier in the week.

There was one additional death attributed to COVID-19 in the 24 hours up to Nov. 5, for a total of 2,201 since the pandemic began in B.C. There are 441 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections, up 13 from Thursday, and 129 in intensive care, down one.

Two new outbreaks have been reported at Vernon Christian School and King’s Christian School in Salmon Arm, both of which have closed for two weeks. There is one new outbreak in senior care, at Bethshan Gardens in Surrey, and an outbreak at West Shore Laylum assisted living in Surrey has been declared over, for a total of 37 active outbreaks in senior care and acute care facilities.

From Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.3% of cases. From Oct. 21 to Nov. 3, they accounted for 71.1% of hospitalizations. As of Nov. 5, 90.2% (4,179,061) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85.7% (3,973,745) have received their second dose.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by health region for Nov. 5:

• 184 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,903 active

• 78 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 601 active

• 110 new cases in Interior Health, 686 active

• 102 new cases in Northern Health, 627 active

• 73 new cases in Island Health, 605 active

• two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 61 active

