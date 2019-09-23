Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou arrives home after a court appearance in Vancouver on March 6, 2019. (CP)

B.C. court hears disclosure arguments in Meng Wanzhou case

Huawei exec argues she was unlawfully detained at YVR last December at direction of U.S. authorities

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s case is scheduled to return to court on Monday, when arguments over the disclosure of documents is expected to be heard ahead of her extradition trial.

In court documents released last month, the defence has argued Meng was unlawfully detained at Vancouver’s airport last December at the direction of American authorities.

Meng’s lawyers allege Canadian officials acted as “agents” of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, but they say the question that remains is to what extent and how the FBI was involved in what they describe as a “scheme.”

None of the allegations in the case have been tested in court.

Meng was arrested at the behest of the United States, which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges in violation of sanctions with Iran.

Both Meng and Chinese tech giant Huawei have denied any wrongdoing.

Her arrest sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China.

READ MORE: RCMP, CBSA deny searching Meng Wanzhou’s phones and other devices

Meng is the chief financial officer of Huawei and the daughter of the company’s founder.

Her extradition trial won’t begin until Jan. 20. Meng is free on bail and living in Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

