First responders help rescue a man who paraglided off the Stawamus Chief on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Squamish RCMP)

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

A man who crashed while paragliding off the Stawamus Chief on Thursday has died, according to Squamish RCMP.

The 40-year-old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area of the blind channel portion of the Howe Sound around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death.

READ MORE: Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon
Next story
Hells Angels parties at B.C. rec centre worry anti-gang cops

Just Posted

Bringing hope to the overdose discussion in Campbell River

‘There are so many out there who don’t reach out and speak to somebody’

Campbell River Citizens on Patrol keeping an eye on your speed

Back-To-School Campaign will remind all drivers to slow down and be extra vigilant

Campbell River RCMP issue reminder to keep school kids safe – obey rules of the road

There are some financial ‘incentives’ to inspire back-to-school safety

Storm struggle to find win column in pre-season match-ups

Junior B teams opens regular VIJHL season Sept. 6 at the Brindy

Students earn top academic honours

Anna Buck and Hailee Arlitt are this year’s Governor General’s Medallion recipients

VIDEO: Labour Day Picnic at the Museum at Campbell River

The Museum at Campbell River put on a Labour Day Picnic on… Continue reading

B.C.’s first independent human rights commissioner is sworn in to begin work

Lawyer Kasari Govender’s role is to lead the promotion and protection of human rights in the province

B.C. man in terror case to live in Okanagan while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

TappCar, unlike Lyft and Uber, said it will operate outside of the Lower Mainland

Former B.C. city councillor charged with breach of trust over expense claims

Sam Waddington of Chilliwack faces two counts related to 2017 allegations

Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from Surrey home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Parents want more action after racist video posted by Vancouver high school student

Gathering taking place at Lord Byng Secondary School on Sept. 3

Hells Angels parties at B.C. rec centre worry anti-gang cops

Police worry about violence targeting the outlaw motorcycle group

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

Most Read