B.C. cities formally call on province to replace Greyhound

Company will pull bus service from western Canada this fall

B.C. cities formally asked the province to take a hard look at replacing Greyhound after the company pulls out of Western Canada on Oct. 31.

The ask came via the first resolution of the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler on Wednesday morning.

Fraser Fort George Regional District chair Art Kaehn said that the decision made by Greyhound in July to nix service had left many in a bind.

“For passengers, Greyhound was an economical form of transportation for seniors, students, families and others that have no other means or travel options,” said Kaehn.

“For business, it was a means to courier goods.”

The resolution was adopted unanimously.

Aside from this morning’s resolution, three more communities asked the province to replace Greyhound service.

Lillooet Mayor Marg Lampman is proposing the convention endorse a provincially-run feasibility study for rail service between North Vancouver and Lillooet.

The Central Kootenay Regional District is asking the province to work with the private sector to fill the gaps created in medical patient transport throughout rural southern B.C.

In northern B.C., the village of McBride – located 210 kilometres north of Prince George is asking the province to address the “vital passenger transportation void” left by Greyhound’s pullout.

BC Bus North will run throughout northern B.C. to help fill the gap left by Greyhound. (BC Transit)

So far, the province has introduced BC Bus North, which connects Prince Rupert, Prince George, Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Fort Nelson and Valemount. Fares cost between $35 and $45.

