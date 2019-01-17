B.C. chowdery caught up in ‘rat-in-soup’ scandal to close

Crab Park Chowdery will be shutting down Jan. 20

A Vancouver restaurant accused of having a rat in its soup will shut its doors this Sunday.

Crab Park Chowdery became infamous in late December after an Instagram video allegedly showing a rat found in its clam chowder went viral.

View this post on Instagram

So i am going to talk about this place @crabparkchowdery . Today my friend ordered Manhattan clam chowder and had a little surprise in it – A RAT. Well i don’t know what else to say about it…. this place just need to be closed or at least people have to be aware about this situation. The cafe is kinda popular though… I’m just trying to help people to avoid places like that. Its an awful feeling, it’s not a fly or a bug it’s a fucking big fat rat boiling in the soup pot, which means my friend was not the only who had a chance to try it. Thank you for you attention. #crabparkchowdery I do not force anyone to believe. This is my personal experience that I shared. Thanks for your attention again. My active page is @adelaiiine if you think this one is fake.

A post shared by (@pisun_ne_ne) on

The restaurant apologized, but later posted to Instagram saying staff had done their own investigation and concluded “there is no way” the incident could have happened in their kitchen.

The closure comes after a last-ditch fundraiser to save the eatery raised only $2,415 of its $10,000 goal earlier this month.

In a post Wednesday night, staff said they were proud of the brand they had created and would be moving onto other endeavours.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we regretfully inform all of our guests, friends and family members that this Sunday January 20th will be our last day in business,” the post read.

“We truly can’t thank everyone enough for the love, support and well wishes we’ve received over the last two years and most recently over the last few weeks.”

View this post on Instagram

All the amazing memories of the last two years will be with us for a lifetime. The new friends we all made and community events we were able to partake in. Helping to provide hot meals to the individuals and groups in need of the DTES. Building a brand we all were and still are very proud to have created. Being able to provide jobs to an amazing group of humans who all became family and life long friends. It’s with heavy hearts that we regretfully inform all of our guests, friends and family members that this Sunday January 20th will be our last day in business. We truly can’t thank everyone enough for the love, support and well wishes we’ve received over the last two years and most recently over the last few weeks. Please come down and say hello in the next four days. We’d love to say our goodbyes or for some of you maybe a first hello. Life is a funny journey, it has all sorts of ups and downs. We know that with our heads held high and a can do attitude the next chapter will be an even better one. We will see you all real soon. You can truly accomplish anything with a little courage and support from your friends. ❤️ Sincerely, Team Chowdery 📸cred : @spoon_ubc

A post shared by Chowdery Gastown (@crabparkchowdery) on

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

