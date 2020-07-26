B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control said four more flights into Vancouver International Airport could have left passengers exposed to COVID-19.
The CDC, which has regularly posted flight exposures since the pandemic began, said the exposures happened on the following flights:
July 10: Delta 3569 – Vancouver to Seattle
July 11: American Airlines 1415 Dallas to Vancouver
July 12: Air Canada 214 – Vancouver to Calgary (seats 25-31)
July 17: Air Canada 855– London to Vancouver (seats 26-32)
The CDC is asking passengers on international flights to self-isolate and monitor their symptoms for 14 days, while domestic flight passengers are asked to self-monitor for 14 days. Non-essential travellers into Canada, including Canadian citizens and permanent residents, are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
The CDC lists common symptoms of COVID-19 as:
- Fever
- Chills
- Cough or worsening of chronic cough
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Loss of sense of smell or taste
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Diarrhea
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea and vomiting
- Muscle aches
Less common symptoms can also include:
- Stuffy nose
- Conjunctivitis (pink eye)
- Dizziness, confusion
- Abdominal pain
- Skin rashes or discoloration of fingers or toes.
For more information on public exposures, visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/public-exposures.
