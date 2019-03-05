Onyx the cat had his leg amputated after being shot with a pellet gun in Nanoose Bay. (BC SPCA photo)

B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident

  • Mar. 5, 2019 3:30 p.m.
  • News

The BC SPCA’s Parksville-Qualicum Beach & District Branch is seeking the public’s assistance with medical costs for a two-year-old tabby cat named Onyx, who was shot by a pellet gun last week in Nanoose Bay.

His owners brought him to a veterinary clinic, but were forced to surrender him due to the cost of the surgery, estimated at just more than $1,800.

Onyx had a pellet and shrapnel lodged in his leg, according to branch manager Nadine Durante. His injuries were severe and he required a leg amputation.

“He’s a very sweet cat,” said Durante, who said he will spend several weeks in foster care before being adopted out into a new home.

READ MORE: Animals scared but unharmed after break-in at Parksville SPCA branch

Duranted noted it is “very concerning” that someone is using a pellet gun on animals.

Anyone with information regarding this or other animal cruelty incidents can call 1-855-622-7722. If anyone wishes to help Onyx and other animals in need at the Parksville-Qualicum Beach SPCA, please visit spca.bc.ca/medicalemergency or visit the branch at 1565 Alberni Highway, Parksville (250-248-3811).

The BC SPCA is a non-profit organization funded primarily by public donations.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
One of the inventors of the calculator dies

Just Posted

Polar bear swimmer Sylas Thompson attains $30,000 goal for Campbell River anti-poverty groups

Funds to benefit Grassroots Kind Hearts and Women’s Resource Centre

Repair work for Campbell River boat ramp walkway to begin this week

Plans to modify and maintain the Big Rock Boat Ramp’s breakwater walkway… Continue reading

Campbell River’s Canyon View Trail loop to temporarily close

Starting April 1 until, potentially August, walkers and runners will no longer… Continue reading

Campbell River Storm on the brink at the Brindy

The Campbell River Storm are on the brink of elimination from the… Continue reading

Salmon Point patrons lament loss of gathering place destroyed by flames

Cause of fire remains unknown, says Oyster River fire chief

Combined Campbell River rugby team gets ready for the pitch

Team features some returnees and new players from Carihi, Timberline schools

Seniors with unrentable homes in Belcarra, B.C., face huge speculation tax bills

Mayor says Finance Minister Carole James has rejected his community’s attempts to be exempt

Prince George among cities with worst air quality worldwide in 2018: report

Greenpeace released report about air pollution recorded in B.C. Interior last year

Therapy dog retires from B.C. university

Mac and his handler pioneered using dogs for therapy in a university setting 13 years ago

B.C. cat’s leg amputated after being shot with pellet gun

SPCA seeks help with medical costs after Vancouver Island incident

Travel-related measles case confirmed in Toronto

Others may have been exposed when a family travelled through Pearson International Airport

UPDATE: 3 people, 3 dogs make narrow escape as fire guts home in Duncan

Firefighters called to Trunk Road residence just before 10 p.m. Saturday

Stolen hamburger returned to B.C. restaurant with side of shame

Misunderstanding leads to removal of sizable ornamental sandwich

Ex-hotel manager awarded $65K after judge rules Surrey police assaulted him

Justice Murray Blok concluded police violated Michael Fong’s Charter rights by illegally detaining him

Most Read