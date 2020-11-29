Menno Place. (Google Street View image.)

Menno Place. (Google Street View image.)

B.C. care home looks to hire residents’ family members amid COVID-19-related staff shortage

Family would get paid as temporary workers, while having chance to see loved ones while wearing PPE

Amid a COVID-19 outbreak that has seen 10 residents and two staffers diagnosed with the virus, Menno Place is facing staffing shortages and asking families if they want to lend a hand.

In an email to families, the facility says it is facing “shortages in essential services, such as housekeeping, food services and laundry.”

Twelve people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Menno Home E2, one of several sites at the Menno Place complex. On Sunday, the facility announced on its website that one worker at its 151-bed Menno Hospital long-term care facility had tested positive for COVID-19 four days prior. Tests for all other staff and residents had come back negative.

MAP: 32 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Fraser Health seniors’ homes

In its email and on its website, Menno Home says it is looking to hire families and close friends of residents as “temporary relief workers.” Such workers would be paid and, while wearing full personal protective equipment, also able to see loved ones living in the facility.

Because staff are isolated or restricted to working on a single unit, Menno Place said it is “desperately needing housekeeping assistance.”

On Nov. 27, an update posted online asked for thoughts for the home’s employees.

“Please pray for our staff – they are getting weary and some are anxious.”

Menno Place has also created a form for family members to fill out to thank and encourage staff at the facility.

Menno Home is one of three Abbotsford long-term care homes with active COVID-19 outbreaks.

More than 100 people had been diagnosed with the virus at Tabor Home as of last Tuesday. Sixteen people had died. There is also an outbreak at Worthington-Pavilion. Recent figures about that outbreak have not been made publicly available.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Campbell River fire crews kept busy on Saturday
Next story
Canada extends COVID restrictions for non-U.S. travellers until Jan. 21 amid second wave

Just Posted

Campbell River fire crews had a busy day on Nov. 28, 2020. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror.
Campbell River fire crews kept busy on Saturday

Medical, vehicle and fire calls kept crews moving all day

Shawn Decaire does a blessing ceremony for the Hama?Elas Community Kitchen in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Community Kitchen blessed by Laichwiltach First Nation

Hama?Elas Community Kitchen will provide safe place to eat for Campbell River’s vulnerable

A photo from 2017, of Nuchatlaht First Nation members outside court after filing a land title case in B.C. ( Submitted photo/Nuchatlaht First Nation).
Vancouver Island First Nation calls on B.C. to honour UNDRIP in historic title case

Nuchatlaht First Nation says Crown counsel continues to stall the case using the ‘distasteful’ argument that the Nation ‘abandoned’ their land

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement forecasting windy weather Sunday and Monday. (News Bulletin file photo)
More windy weather on the way for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Victoria, east coast of Island, north Island

West Vancouver Island’s Ehattesaht First Nation continues lock down after 9 active cases were reported today after a visitor tested positive last week. (Ehattesaht First Nation/Facebook)
Ehattesaht First Nation’s COVID-19 nightmare: nine active cases, a storm and a power outage

The Vancouver Island First Nation in a lockdown since the first case was reported last week

A airport worker is pictured at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada extends COVID restrictions for non-U.S. travellers until Jan. 21 amid second wave

This ban is separate from the one restricting non-essential U.S. travel

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Menno Place. (Google Street View image.)
B.C. care home looks to hire residents’ family members amid COVID-19-related staff shortage

Family would get paid as temporary workers, while having chance to see loved ones while wearing PPE

A man walks by a COVID-19 test pod at the Vancouver airport in this undated handout photo. A study has launched to investigate the safest and most efficient way to rapidly test for COVID-19 in people taking off from the Vancouver airport. The airport authority says the study that got underway Friday at WestJet’s domestic check-in area is the first of its kind in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Vancouver Airport Authority *MANDATORY CREDIT*
COVID-19 rapid test study launches at Vancouver airport for departing passengers

Airport authority says that a positive rapid test result does not constitute a medical diagnosis for COVID-19

A small crash in the water south of Courtenay Saturday afternoon. Two men had to be rescued, but reports indicate there were no serious injuries. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Small plane crash in Comox Valley waters Saturday afternoon

Two rescued from plane that had flipped in water; no serious injuries reported

114 Canadians were appointed Nov. 27 to the Order of Canada. (Governor General of Canada photo)
Indigenous actor, author, elder, leaders appointed to Order of Canada

Outstanding achievement, community dedication and service recognized

The Ahousaht First Nation confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Nov. 26, 2020. (Westerly file photo)
Ahousaht First Nation on lockdown over COVID-19

“Emotions are high. The anxiety is high. We want our community to pull through.”

The car Lawrence O'Connor raced in the Duel in the Desert, a race benefitting Amnesty International. (Submitted)
First publicly confirmed COVID-19 case in Port Hardy has been isolated since before symptoms occurred

“Hopefully this particular strain will die inside of me.”

Most Read