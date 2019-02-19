B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents the provincial budget in Victoria, Feb. 19, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

The B.C. government is on track to record an operating surplus of $374 million this year, despite billion-dollar losses at B.C. Hydro and the Insurance Corp. of B.C.

The province announced last week that it was writing off $1.1 billion in B.C. Hydro’s deferred debt to keep electricity rate increases below inflation for the next two years. ICBC is also on track to post a net loss of more than $1 billion this year, with both of those deficits to be covered by taxpayers.

Finance Minister Carole James presented the NDP government’s second full budget Tuesday, projecting B.C. to continue leading Canada in economic growth for the fiscal year that ends March 31. Surpluses are forecast to increase, with $274 million for 2019-20, $287 million the next year and $585 million for 2021-22.

Strong income and sales tax revenues continue to keep B.C. in the black, despite spending moves that include an increased child tax credit, eliminating interest on B.C. student loans and spending more than $900 million to develop the government’s CleanBC environment and climate plan.

Some of the revenue comes from the new employer health tax on payrolls, which B.C. began collecting Jan. 1 along with one more year of Medical Services Plan premiums, reduced by half after the NDP government took office. While businesses have indicated 2019 means double or triple their costs for payrolls above $500,000, James stressed that the savings for individuals outweigh the costs imposed on business.

“Even when you account for the revenue coming in from the employer health tax, it’s still a net cut of $800 million,” James said.

The payroll tax is also applied to municipalities, which continue to pay MSP premiums as specified in union contracts. Some B.C. communities are considering reducing police and other services to keep property tax increases to a minimum.

The three-year B.C. budget presented Tuesday includes an additional $1.3 billion in health care, including hiring additional doctors, nurses and support staff to continue establishing urgent primary care centres around the province.

Education spending is up $550 million over three years, much of it to finance the addition of 4,000 more teachers to the public education system since 2017.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark
Next story
Man shot dead in front of Kamloops hotel may be case of mistaken identity: RCMP

Just Posted

InspireHealth workshop in Campbell River supports those with cancer

The free event takes place at Berwick by the Sea on Feb. 2

Habitat for Humanity North Island wants to keep momentum going

Organization asks City of Campbell River for more land to build homes for young families

28 townhouses on the way to 525 Dogwood

Council approves latest phase of development, but not before expressing traffic concerns

Diver discovers possible historic anchor off Campbell River

The rusted, barnacle-encrusted anchor was wedged into the bottom off Quadra Island… Continue reading

Leigh wants Strathcona Regional District budget amended over water rates

Area D Director cites punitive water rates as a reason to slow down process

‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’: Seven children die in Halifax house fire

A man and woman remained in hospital Tuesday afternoon, the man with life-threatening injuries

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

B.C. BUDGET: New benefit increases family tax credits up to 96 per cent

BC Child Opportunity Benefit part of province’s efforts to reduce child poverty

B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Homeowners can get up to $14,000 for heating, insulation upgrades

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of B.C. Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook

A Princeton man suffered a heart attack while at an isolated property with no cell service

B.C. man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

Satinder Dhillon filed application for trademark same day Maxime Bernier announced the new party

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

The NDP said in its throne speech last week that affordability will be the hallmark of its initiatives

Most Read