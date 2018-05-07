B.C. breweries win big at 2018 World Beer Cup

8 different breweries take home awards from the world-wide competition in Nashville, TN

A number of British Columbia breweries took home awards from the 2018 World Beer Cup, a global beer competition that evaluates beers from around the world and recognizes the most outstanding brewers and their beers.

Home to a craft beer revolution for more than a decade, B.C. held its own last week in Nashville, TN competing against more than 8,000 beers submitted from over 60 countries. In total, eight breweries from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island won awards:

  • Powell Brewery (Vancouver) – Gold, Old Jalopy Pale Ale
  • Ravens Brewing Co (Abbotsford) – Gold, Corvus Lingonberry Lime Gose
  • Riot Brewing Co (Chemainus) – Gold, Working Class Hero Dark Mild
  • Riot Brewing Co (Chemainus) -Bronze, Breakfast of Champions Coffee Lager
  • 33 Acres Brewing Co (Vancouver) – Silver, 33 Acres of Euphoria
  • Four Winds Brewing Co (Delta) – Silver, Juxtapose
  • Coal Harbour Brewing Co (Vancouver) – Silver, Smoke and Mirrors Imperial Smoked Ale
  • Steamworks Brewing Co (Vancouver) – Silver, Scarlet
  • Whistler Brewing Co (Whistler) – Bronze, Black Tusk Ale

Chemainus’ Riot Brewing Co. was the only B.C. beer to claim multiple awards, winning gold in the English Style Dark Mild Ale beer category for its Working Class Hero Dark Mild, a beer brewed with chocolate and crystal malts that showcases roasted notes of chocolate and coffee.

Riot also received a bronze award in the Coffee Beer style category for its Breakfast of Champions Coffee Lager.

The World Beer Cup is widely regarded as the Olympics of Beer and winners were selected by an international panel of 295 beer judges from 33 countries.

– With files from Don Bodger


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

Just Posted

‘It’s time we get another dragon boat team’

Campbell Riverites trying to form a mixed dragon boat team to go with our two women’s ones

Concession at the pier will be open for long weekend, if not earlier

Operators say they want everything to be in place and be fully stocked before opening the window

Turning clunkers into cash for the Campbell River Hospital Foundation

Annual fundraiser has raised $87,000 for hospital equipment over the initiative’s seven years

Someone steals fox sculpture from Campbell River forest

Fergus had only been installed at Beaver Lodge Lands in January

Downtown Campbell River business owners call Safer Downtown a “big step forward”

Te Downtown BIA is happy the city has responded to its Safe… Continue reading

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

B.C. breweries win big at 2018 World Beer Cup

8 different breweries take home awards from the world-wide competition in Nashville, TN

B.C. man shot dead in front of his wife on their wedding day in 2011

Manbir Kajla, 30, was gunned down after fender-bender crash in Surrey. A murder charge has been laid

Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run

The horse escaped significant injury at the rain soaked Kentucky Derby

B.C. setting new greenhouse gas reduction targets

2020 target officially scrapped, now 40% reduction sought by 2030

B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood

Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year

Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

The giant panda cubs were in a playful mood on Monday showing off for a crowd

Victoria venue hires Consent Captain

Consent Captain Tanille leads the charge in ‘confronting rape culture in the nightlife scene’

Assault charge laid against B.C. RCMP officer

BC Prosecution Service approved assault charge against Const. Geory Penner

Most Read