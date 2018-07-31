B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

The recent rash of hot weather caused many to turn to air conditioners and fans in B.C., breaking a new record for daily electricity use.

BC Hydro said Monday evening saw peak hourly demand reach 7,800 megawatts, breaking the previous record set Aug. 28, 2017 by 300 megawatts. That’s 18 per cent higher than the same day last year.

Temperatures were around 25 to 30C across B.C. on Monday, reaching as high as 41 degrees in Lytton.

Hydro said July marks the highest use of electricity ever to be recorded within a month, with 14 days exceeding a peak hourly demand of 7,000 megawatts. From 2015 to 2017, peak hourly demand was reached an average of 8.7 days.

Still, it’s nowhere near the record for winter: 10,194 megawatts used to keep warm on Jan.3, 2017.

