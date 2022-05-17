B.C. Library Association executive director Rina Hadziev speaks at the James Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library, May 17, 2022. (B.C. government video)

B.C. Library Association executive director Rina Hadziev speaks at the James Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library, May 17, 2022. (B.C. government video)

B.C. boosts public libraries with $8M COVID-19 recovery fund

Pandemic shows need for technology, building upgrades

Public space restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in digital materials from B.C. public libraries, and a need for “barrier-free community spaces and reliable internet access,” Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen said Tuesday.

Cullen announced a one-time grant of $8 million for B.C.’s 250 public library branches May 17, taken from the province’s pandemic assistance fund. Grants to each library branch are for projects such as 24-hour internet access, improved air circulation and expanded digital collections.

The funding will also allow expansion of summer reading clubs for children, B.C. Library Association executive director Rina Hadziev said at an announcement in the James Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library.

The costs of the pandemic were unprecedented, including the provision of digital materials and support for students and employees who were abruptly forced into hybrid working and learning environments, said Andy MacKinnon, a councillor in Metchosin and member of the Greater Victoria Public Library board.

The $8 million grant is in addition to annual operating grants from the B.C. government to offset the cost of operations, which are based on a per-capita formula.

RELATED: BCGEU has deal to end Vancouver Island library strike

RELATED: Construction, labour costs delay new library construction

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
BC Ferries pads long weekend with 110 extra sailings as reservations sell out
Next story
We Wai Kai-owned company partners with Mosaic to harvest timber on Quadra Island

Just Posted

Mosaic Forest Management manages Tree Farm Licence 47, which includes parts of Quadra Island as pictured. Photo courtesy Ministry of Forests
We Wai Kai-owned company partners with Mosaic to harvest timber on Quadra Island

Sean Feagan’s “On the Green” photo won a Gold Ma Murray Sports Photo Award, Under 10,000 (circulation) at the BCYCNA gala awards night Saturday, May 14. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Mirror staffers win gold at newspaper awards gala

The Walmart Supercentre in Campbell River. Campbell River Mirror file photo
Gas heater explosions mistaken for gun fire at Campbell River Walmart

The density of empty bedrooms in Campbell River fluctuates between 20 and 55 per cent, depending on location, according to Statistics Canada Data. Darker areas have more empty bedrooms. Map data courtesy Statistics Canada, map courtesy censusmapper.ca.
40% of Campbell River bedrooms empty, Coalition to End Homelessness has plan to fill them