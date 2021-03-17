A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray that claims to significantly lessen the impact and severity of COVID-19 in those who use it. (Pixabay)

B.C. biotech firm seeks emergency approval for COVID-killing nasal spray

Clinical trials found SaNOtize reduces levels of virus in upper airways by more than 99%, developers say

A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray claimed to significantly lessen the impact and severity of COVID-19 in those infected.

The Vancouver start-up said clinical trials found SaNOtize reduced coronavirus levels in upper airways by 95 per cent in one day and more than 99 per cent in three.

The portable treatment expels a nitric oxide solution which, “halts viral replication within the nasal cavity, which rapidly reduces viral load,” said Dr. Chris Miller, chief science officer and co-founder.

“This is significant because viral load has been linked to infectivity and poor outcomes,” Miller said.

During months of testing, COVID-19 patients in Canada and the U.K. self-administered the nasal spray. When treated quickly enough, the virus was eliminated before it spread to the lungs.

SaNOtize also proved effective against COVID-19 variant B117, which originated in the U.K.

None of the participants reported adverse side effects during trials.

If approved for use, SaNOtize could help COVID-19 experience milder symptoms and potentially quicker recovery times from the disease, according to Miller.

“We must move with urgency to get it into the hands of the public where it can help bring an end to the pandemic, accelerate a return to normality, and prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19 and its variants,” said Dr. Gilly Regev, CEO and co-founder.

The developers are hoping SaNOtize can be used internationally, as a form of protection against COVID-19, similar to that of hand sanitizer.

The biotech company is planning clinical trials to prove the nasal spray can prevent COVID-19 transmission in humans.

The product, which contains two months of doses, is expected to cost $50.

sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Coronavirus

