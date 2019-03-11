(Pixabay)

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

The next time nature calls, you may want to think twice about bringing your cell phone along.

Staff from the Barking Parrot bar in Penticton want you to keep close tabs on your phone, especially while in the washroom, as seen in a tongue-in-cheek social media post recently.

“If apple is so high in fibre, why’d we find this in our ladies toilet? But seriously, STOP flushing your phones down our pipes,” the post said with a picture of a damaged of iPhone.

n

Francis Dellosaand, graphic design and social media co-ordinator for the bar told Black Press Media that a female customer had misplaced the phone during a recent night out at the Parrot.

“The girl had apparently tried locating her phone from an app and found that it was still here, but she couldn’t locate it. Turns out it was stuck in the ladies toilet. Whoops,” he said.

Dellosaand said phones getting flushed down toilets happens from time to time, and when it does, it often means the replacement of the entire toilet.

“Most of the phones, because they’re stuck in the centre, end up being broken as our maintenance crew tries to extract the poor cellular device with an auger. Unfortunately, the exact number is unknown as many are unreported. We have to break the toilets to get it out when they’re in the pipes.”

READ MORE: Single mom’s phone stolen while she helped car crash victims

Although it creates extra work and cost, staff try to keep a humour about it all.

“The most popular with the porcelain God has been the Samsung followed by LG, iPhone, and Nokia in that order. We’re hoping to see in the future an upsurge in the Huawei,” he jokingly said.

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WorkSafeBC yet to decide whether to take further action in Fernie gas leak tragedy

Just Posted

Pleasure craft blaze contained by firefighters in Campbell River marina

Fire erupted on 39-foot vessel in Discover Harbour Marina

Group urges City of Campbell River to protect heron rookery

The BC Great Blue Heron Society (BCGHS) and some Twillingate Road-area residents… Continue reading

UPDATED: Driver lost consciousness before crash that caused gas leak

Island Highway closed for several hours following collision on Sunday

Campbell River elementary school garden to teach kids where food comes from

Grow big or grow home, that’s what Ocean Grove Elementary School is… Continue reading

UPDATED: Campbell River Storm completes comeback, wins game 7

Team heading to semifinals against Saanich Braves

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley on March 13

Vancouver Island police happy they can sweep minor auto accidents to side of the road

Police can now avoid paperwork, make getting traffic going the priority in minor crashes

RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard in B.C.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

Case of whooping cough confirmed in Duncan

Island Health sends letters to potential exposure sites in the area

West Coast wolf sightings spark warning to keep pets safe

Wolf observed around Ucluelet has shown no signs of being threat to public safety

B.C. farmers to benefit from late participation program

Federal agriculture minister announces help for B.C. farmers who dealt with financial losses in 2018

Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

The accident raised concerns over parallels to a crash of the same model of aircraft in Indonesia last October

Feds launch review of official-languages law 50 years after its introduction

The 1969 law enshrined Canadians’ right to receive federal services in English or French

Most Read