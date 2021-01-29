Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a conference at press theatre at Legislature in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a conference at press theatre at Legislature in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

B.C. announces 514 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

‘This has been an extraordinary and challenging year,’ Dr. Henry acknowledges

B.C. reported 514 new COVID-19 cases Friday (Jan. 29), according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The already tumultuous situation in long-term care has seen a new outbreak at Holy Family facilities in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

“It’s a single case so far,” explained Henry. “Investigations will go from there.”

There were five new deaths reported over the past 24 hours, with 292 people in hospital, 74 of whom are in intensive care.

Of the new cases, 220 were discovered in the Fraser Health region, which has seen a significant decline in infections in past few weeks. There were 134 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal region, 71 in Interior Health, 57 in Northern Health and 29 on Vancouver Island.

Henry emphasized the resiliency of British Columbians.

“We have adapted,” she said.

“This has been an extraordinary and challenging year. All of our normal rituals have been thrown apart and reassembled: everything from births to deaths, graduations and weddings.”

Most Read