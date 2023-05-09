Environment Canada says wildfire smoke from northern Alberta is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in parts of the northeastern region of British Columbia. Geese fly overhead as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire burns on a mountain in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke from northern Alberta is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in parts of the northeastern region of British Columbia. Geese fly overhead as the Flood Falls Trail wildfire burns on a mountain in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. air quality advisories in place for North Peace region, Fort Nelson

Favourable forecast may help Alberta firefighting effort, but heat expected to return

Environment Canada says wildfire smoke from northern Alberta is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in parts of northeastern British Columbia.

Special air quality advisories are in place for the North Peace region and Fort Nelson, B.C.

The weather service says wildfire smoke can be harmful and everyone should try and find a place where they can get clean, cool air.

More than 29,000 Albertans have been ordered to leave their homes in recent days due to dozens of wildfires.

Two out-of-control fires are also burning in northeastern British Columbia.

Evacuation orders or alerts remain in place for much of the areas surrounding the Red Creek and Boundary Lake fires, about 1,300 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

Parts of Alberta are experiencing cooler temperatures and even light rain as the province remains under a state of emergency while dozens of wildfires continue raging.

The government is warning, however, that a return to hot and dry conditions is expected and that fires can reignite even after several days of light rain. There were roughly 90 active wildfires burning as of Monday evening, with 25 listed as out of control.

The provincial government has announced one-time payments worth $1,250 per adult and $500 per dependent child will be available as early as today for those forced to spend at least seven straight days away from home.

Premier Danielle Smith says military personnel will be deployed to prevent looting and maintain order in evacuated communities.

READ MORE: High temperatures in B.C. pose ‘threat of new wildfires,’ wildfire service warns

READ MORE: Alberta officials say cooler weather and showers help in battle against wildfires

air qualitybc wildfires

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Suspect arrested after asking RCMP why his car, stolen from the Island, was being towed
Next story
Single-lane traffic on Highway 99, north of Lillooet, due to flooding

Just Posted

The idea that ‘Wild Salmon’ be free forever was indeed at the heart of demonstrations Wednesday, in lieu of the federal government’s consultation regarding open net fish farms. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Anti-fish farm demonstration will happen this Saturday in Campbell River

SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo SD72 board office. Campbell River Mirror photo
School District 72 summer school registration to begin May 15

Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge, guarded by Campbell River defenceman Sean Yeo, carries the puck into the Campbell River zone. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News) Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo, pictured in white, challenges Port Alberni Bombers forward Kai Verbrugge as he brings the puck into the Storm’s end. Yeo has committed to playing hockey next season at San Diego State. (File Photo by - ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Campbell River Storm defenceman Sean Yeo joining San Diego State

Quality Foods, The Strathcona Regional District and the City of Campbell River will be donating to the Campbell River Canada Day festivities, which will conclude with fireworks on July 1 at Rober Oster Park. On hand for the donation were (left to right): Quality Foods’ staff Dianne Guenther and Manager Laura Hudson, SRD Regional Director John Rice, Festival Committee Chair Carol Chapman, Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl and Ray Lang. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Quality Foods, Strathcona Regional District and City of Campbell River give donations to Canada Day festivities

Pop-up banner image