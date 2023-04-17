An avalanche hazard warning sign is shown near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Jan. 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An avalanche hazard warning sign is shown near Mount Renshaw outside of McBride, B.C., on Jan. 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Avalanche near Invermere claims life of snowmobiler

Second snowmobiler riding with victim in Thunderwater Lake riding area caught but escapes injury

Avalanche Canada says a snowmobiler died after being caught in an avalanche in a riding area northwest of Invermere, B.C.

The avalanche safety organization says a trio of snowmobilers was riding a slope above Whirlpool Lake on Saturday when two of the riders were caught up in a slide.

Avalanche Canada says one rider managed to avoid being buried, but one was trapped under two metres of snow.

It says the other riders found and dug the buried rider out and did CPR before search and rescue arrived and transported the victim to Invermere in a helicopter.

Avalanche Canada says the trio was riding a slope in the Thunderwater Lake area when the avalanche occurred.

Avalanche Canada and alpine enthusiasts have sounded the alarm about the province’s dangerously unstable snowpack in some areas, with more than a dozen people killed in slides this season.

READ MORE: Avalanche danger remains considerable as February snow further complicates snowpack

Avalanche

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Campbell River RCMP searching for missing person
Next story
Fox News case judge announces trial delay, gives no reason

Just Posted

(Missing Person 14 year old, Camille Zoey Newhook. Photo courtesy Campbell River RCMP
Campbell River RCMP searching for missing person

North Island College student Genevieve Clayton hopes to bridge from practical nursing to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in a few years. Photo courtesy North Island College
NIC’s Pathways Program elevating health care careers of health care professionals

Winners of the grade 3 Battle of the Books (from left to right) Trennen Grootenboer and Rosie Fontaine from École Willow Point. Photo courtesy Jennifer Patrick/School District 72
Battle of the Books contested again among School District 72 schools

Everyone's gearing up for the 2023 Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History on Sunday, May 28. The local Kinsmen are doing the barbecue lunch and Boston Pizza has donated gift certificates. Photo contributed
Time to sign up for the Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History