Auditor General of Canada Mike Ferguson has died from cancer

Michael Ferguson was appointed to the role in November 2011

Canada’s federal Auditor General, Mike Ferguson, has died from cancer at the age of 60.

The office of the Auditor General confirmed the passing to Black Press Media Saturday.

Ferguson died earlier Saturday while surrounded by his wife, Georgina, and sons Malcolm and Geoffrey, a statement read.

Ferguson was appointed to the federal role in November 2011. Prior to this, he served as Comptroller and Auditor General in New Brunswick.

“Over the past seven years, Mike has led our organization with compassion for everyone, and he was convinced of the great value of this office’s work,” the statement read.

“His impact on us all, and his service to Canadians, will be felt for many years to come.”

The auditor general is responsible for auditing levels of federal government departments and agencies. During his tenure, Ferguson filed reports on the Phoenix pay system extensively, Indigenous services and the RCMP and military.

