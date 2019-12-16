A new Indigenous court has been approved for Williams Lake. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

There will be a new, Indigenous court in Williams Lake, Attorney General David Eby announced Monday.

“Our government is committed to addressing the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in the correctional system, which has its roots in systemic discrimination and the impacts of intergenerational trauma from residential schools,” Eby noted in a press release.

Eby said the Province is working with Indigenous communities to establish Indigenous courts throughout British Columbia to offer alternative sentencing options that honour traditional cultural practices, support rehabilitation and acknowledge the impact the person’s actions have had on others.

Read More: B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

He added that he was pleased that Melissa Gillespie, provincial court chief judge, has increased access to these more culturally appropriate approaches in Williams Lake by approving the community’s proposal for an Indigenous court.

“It will support better outcomes for people in conflict with the law and help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in our jails. It also brings us one step closer to reaching one of our most important goals as a government – building a justice system that better respects and addresses the needs of Indigenous peoples.”

What the Indigenous court will look like and the details of how it will work, and who can access it, have yet to be released.

Read More: Williams Lake RCMP target 30 offenders to tackle property crime

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut
Next story
B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

Just Posted

A Friday the 13th near-full moon brings midnight walkers out to Campbell River’s Willow Point Reef

The moon was nearly full on Friday the 13th and pools of… Continue reading

Campbell River’s Teal Harle wins world cup silver

Freestyle skier lands an uncorking switch 1800 for the first time in competition

With days left to go, Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund short of monetary donations

Delivery day is Saturday, Dec. 21; there’s still time to donate

Private cannabis retailer to open Campbell River location in early 2020

Muse Cannabis to start renovations on Willow Point location in January: spokesperson

Campbell River Storm continues hot streak with 4-1 victory over Nanaimo Buccaneers

Team’s leading scorer, Josh Pederson, earns hat trick Friday night

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

Sentence hearing begins for B.C. dad convicted of killing two young daughters

Girls’ mother to read victim impact statement on Tuesday

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Schools in B.C. community have now all addressed unfair dress codes

School District 71 responded to student asking for neutral codes at all local schools

Liberals’ fiscal update shows billions more in deficits this year and next

Last time, they projected a $19.8-billion deficit. This time, it’s $26.6 billion

Most Read