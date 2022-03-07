According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)

According to police, upon the attempt at a traffic stop in Merritt on June 6, 2021, the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene, prompting the responding officer to notify dispatch. (Kamloops This Week)

Attempted murder charges dropped against Fort St. John man in Merritt shootout

6 counts of using a prohibited weapon and 2 charges of theft over $5,000 remain

By Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative ALASKA HIGHWAY NEWS

Attempted murder charges were dropped last week for a Fort St. John man involved in a shootout with RCMP in Merritt last summer.

Gerald Cooper was facing five counts of attempted murder from June 2021, which have since been stayed, confirms the Kamloops court registry.

However, six counts of using a prohibited weapon and two charges of theft over $5,000 related to the incident remain.

Cooper, 46, remains in custody and will appear in Merritt provincial court on March 15 to address the remaining charges.

After his arrest, RCMP said they were attempting to stop a vehicle related to an ongoing investigation on June 6, 2021, with a man fleeing in a pickup truck.

According to a Dec. 13, 2021 media release from the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC, police deployed a spike belt, stopping the truck on Highway 8 near Snake Road and Highway 97C, roughly five kilometres northwest of Merritt.

Shots were fired both by officers and the suspect. A man and an 11-year-old child were in the truck and taken to hospital with serious injuries, with the man sustaining a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The IIO noted the child did not sustain a gunshot injury, but gives no indication on what their injury might have been. A public report is expected from the IIO, but will not be released until court proceedings conclude.

RELATED: Fort St. John man charged with attempted murder following shootout with Merritt RCMP

Crime

Previous story
Heritage home explodes in Penticton, flames spread to neighbouring apartment
Next story
B.C.’s pandemic patios need local approval to operate past June 1

Just Posted

A king salmon is laid out for inspection by Alaska Department of Fish and Game at the Mike Pusich Douglas Harbor officials at last year’s Golden North Salmon Derby on Aug. 25, 2019. Despite some setbacks the derby will take place this year, though with some changes to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. (Peter Segall / Juneau Empire)
Feds leaving West Coast fishing sector to flounder after salmon closures, harvesters say

Tyler Turner of Canada competes on his way to winning the men’s snowboard cross SB-LL1 final at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
5 years after skydiving crash, Campbell River’s Turner races to Paralympic gold

The Campbell River Fire Department is reminding everyone to change the batteries in their smoke detectors when they change their clocks this weekend. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
CR Fire Department: spring into action as clocks spring forward to replace fire alarm batteries

Police photo shows some of the mre $26,000 in cash seized along with drugs when a seach warrant was executed Dec. 10. One man has been charged with posession of drugs and a prohibited device. Campbell river RCMP photo
Campbell River man charged with possession of drugs, prohibited device after two-month investigation