Attack on student in Courtenay ‘way more than bullying’, says mom

Comox Valley RCMP cruiser

A Comox Valley mother said “it was way more than bullying” at play as her daughter reported an assault by four teens near Valley View Elementary School in Courtenay.

According to Comox Valley RCMP, on April 23 around 8:30 a.m. a student was walking on a trail which runs between Valley View Drive and Valley View Elementary School when she was assaulted. The student’s mother noted her daughter heard voices from both females and males.

Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the RCMP added the victim was approached from behind, and they do have a description of the teens.

“One (was) wearing baggy blue jeans and ‘Vans’ shoes, another (has) long blonde hair and black and white checkered shoes, another with brown pants and the fourth with white shoes and black and white pants,” she said in a release. Additionally, one suspect was also wearing a bright purple hat.

The student’s mother believes the incident was a violent, targeted attack, as her daughter had issues with threats throughout the entire school year.

“She was receiving threatening text messages from a number over the weekend that she did know. They said something was going to happen to her on Tuesday … I guess they meant business! It was definitely targeted, for what reason we don’t know.”

The mother added the same number texted her daughter the next day, and they have figured out whose name is attached to the number and hope it leads police to the person responsible.

She explained the incident took place three quarters the way up on a man-made trail which goes between some blackberry bushes from Valley View Drive up through Valley View Elementary.

Mary Lee, communications and community engagement manager for School District 71 said while the district cannot comment on an open RCMP investigation, they are assisting with their investigation, supporting the family and ensuring their students continue to learn in a safe environment.


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl
Next story
RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Just Posted

Campbell River man in ‘serious but stable’ condition after domestic dispute, knife wounds

33-year-old woman in custody for assault causing bodily harm

Charstate Community Garden almost ready for seeds

Still room on the sign-up list to get a plot at Campbell River’s newest community garden

‘Two Campbell Rivers’: new report sheds light on history of drug use in a boom-and-bust city

Wave of overdose deaths prompted study into the local drivers of substance use

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at car dealership in Campbell River turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

BC Transit adds hospital bus stop, responding to public feedback

About 1,600 signed petition for bus stop to be added to Campbell River route

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

Island-born Snowbirds pilot enjoying homecoming in skies over Comox

Logan Reid once stood clinging onto the fence outside the Comox Air… Continue reading

Attack on student in Courtenay ‘way more than bullying’, says mom

A Comox Valley mother said “it was way more than bullying” at… Continue reading

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Island man in ‘serious but stable’ condition after domestic dispute results in knife wounds

33-year-old woman in custody for assault causing bodily harm

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Most Read