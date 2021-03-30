A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

British Columbians between the ages of 55 and 65 in the Lower Mainland will be able to get the AstraZeneca vaccine from their local pharmacist starting Wednesday (March 31).

In a Tuesday news release, the province said that Immunize BC is partnering with community pharmacies in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions to try and combat the recent spike in COVID cases. If people aged 55 to 65 wait for their turn in the age-based vaccine rollout, they are unlikely to get the jab before late April or May. B.C. reported 840 new cases Tuesday, and more than 2,500 over the past weekend.

“The AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine is another important tool in our immunization program to get us past this surge of COVID-19 cases. We know from the millions of doses used worldwide, and especially in the U.K., it is highly effective and the benefits to those over age 55 far outweigh the very real risks of getting COVID-19,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. “I encourage everyone in the Lower Mainland who is between 55 and 65 years of age to receive their safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine today.”

The new program comes the day after B.C. announced it was pausing its frontline worker vaccination program, which used AstraZeneca, after reports of vaccine-induced blot clots were reported in a very small number of people under age 55 across the world. The cases were largely in Europe and Canadian health officials have confirmed that their are no cases of vaccine-induced blood clots in the country. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been the subject of much back-and-forth since it was approved in Canada, with a federal advisory committee first recommending against using it in seniors over age 65 and then walking back that recommendation.

In order to book an AstraZeneca shot, people aged 55 to 65 in either Vancouver Coastal or Fraser Health can call their local pharmacy and book an appointment starting Wednesday. Drop-in appointments may also be an option at some pharmacies. The shot is free, but people must bring their personal health number, which is found on their BC Services Card or CareCard.

READ MORE: B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Asian woman punched on UBC campus while taking out trash: police

Just Posted

Island Health chief medical officer Dr. Richard Stanwick receives a first dose of Pfizer vaccine, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Vancouver Island contact tracing doubles due to COVID variants, more socializing

Island’s top public health officer calling for return to practices that achieved a flat curve

The regional district has chosen a design firm as part of its overhaul of Strathcona Gardens. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Gardens, Sportsplex, Community Centre suspend adult group physical activities

Following provincial health order issued due to COVID-19 spike

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020, after initial COVID-19 shutdown of indoor dining in B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

Three-week suspension starts at midnight as coronavirus ‘circuit breaker’

Visitors walk through the Mitlenatch Island flower meadow.
Fundraiser and online trivia night in support of Mitlenatch Island

Join ‘For The Birds’ on April 14, 2021 – a fun online… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP are again reminding people to call 911 if they suspect an impaired driver is on the road. Black Press File Photo
Campbell River RCMP respond to two ‘unnerving’ impaired driving calls in the past week

The level of intoxication of both drivers shows an extremely cavalier attitude to the value of life

FILE – Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau announces her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. should help 20-39 year olds ‘just like we did for seniors’ amid COVID surge: Furstenau

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau takes aim at Premier’s ‘don’t blow it’ remarks at younger British Columbians

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A community member posts a COVID-19 notice at a checkpoint on the Tsilhqot’in Nation in B.C.’s Interior. Many Indigenous communities have controlled their borders in the pandemic. (Keith Koepke/Tsilhqot’in Nation)
B.C.’s COVID-19 surge continues with 840 cases Tuesday

320 of the new cases are variants as restrictions take effect

A health-care worker holds up a vial of the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal, Thursday, March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Moves comes after concerns over blood clots halted frontline worker vaccination program

Police converge at the Dufferin Crescent and Boundary Avenue intersection in Nanaimo early Tuesday morning after a man allegedly left a taxi without paying fare and then bear-sprayed the taxi driver. (Photo submitted)
Man arrested for allegedly bear-spraying taxi driver in Nanaimo

RCMP set up containment area and tracked suspect with police dog

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

Many in younger age groups are frontline workers, or parents of young children who are in school

A Comox Valley woman used her experience battling COVID-19 to encourage others to get vaccinated. Black Press file photo
B.C. woman wants to help others by sharing intimate look at her COVID-19 experience

“Hopefully, (my story) can show that someone you love can go through (COVID) and it is real …”

B.C. employers can apply for a tax credit for hiring, rehiring laid-off employees or increasing hours. (Vernon Morning Star)
B.C. opens applications for COVID-19 hiring, rehiring tax credit

Credit can be applied to outstanding employer health tax

Ken Meuckon on March 26, 2021, next to a photo of the tracks he found on his property near Coombs Junction in the winter of 2019. (Mandy Moraes photo)
B.C. man asks: Barefoot Bigfoot or just big-footed bear tracks?

Frightening recent encounter brings back memories of strange print found on property

Most Read