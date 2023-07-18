The Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment says a nine-year-old B.C. boy who died from asthma exacerbated by wildfire smoke is the face of the climate crisis in Canada. The St. Mary’s wildfire is shown in this handout image provided by the B.C. Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

The Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment says a nine-year-old B.C. boy who died from asthma exacerbated by wildfire smoke is the face of the climate crisis in Canada. The St. Mary’s wildfire is shown in this handout image provided by the B.C. Wildfire Service. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-BC Wildfire Service

Asthmatic B.C. boy who died amid wildfire smoke called ‘face of climate crisis’

B.C. doctors group says Carter Vigh’s death underscores urgent need to protect vulnerable people

The Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment says a nine-year-old B.C. boy who died from asthma exacerbated by wildfire smoke is the face of the climate crisis in Canada.

The group’s president, Dr. Melissa Lem, says Carter Vigh’s death underscores the urgent need to better protect vulnerable people from the effects of wildfires and other climate change-driven emergencies.

Lem says the tragedy also shows how critical it is to reduce our use of fossil fuels, which in turn drive climate change that can trigger wildfires.

Yesterday, the B.C. Coroner’s office posted a public safety bulletin confirming it is investigating Carter’s death.

It said as the province experiences greater impacts from the effects of climate change, people are learning more about the risks of wildfire smoke and extreme heat.

The bulletin said that smoke from wildfires is especially dangerous for children, older people and those with pre-existing heart and lung conditions.

READ ALSO: B.C. boy, 9, with asthma dies amid wildfire season; coroner investigating

READ ALSO: Still smelling wildfire smoke? Stay inside or wear a mask, experts say

bcwildfireHealthwildfire smoke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Long, complex and challenging’: worsening drought feeds wildfire risk

Just Posted

The August 18 River Concert Series show will feature the Jeff Plankenhorn Trio and run in conjunction with the Downtown BIA’s recently announced Bevy About Town event. (Black Press Media photo)
2023 River Concerts series moves to Friday nights beginning July 21

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Google
QUADRA REPORT: Impaired driver gets three-day driving prohibition

The de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver aircraft will welcome visitors to Campbell River as they drive into town off of Island Highway. A dedication ceremony for the plane was held at Beaver Landing on July 14. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbellton Neighbourhood Association dedicates Beaver floatplane

Mount Kitchener, outside of Sayward, was the site of a search and rescue effort by Campbell River Search and Rescue Sunday evening. Photo courtesy Campbell River Search and Rescue Society/Facebook
Province announces $6 million in Search and Rescue funding