Assault charges laid following incident at Vancouver Island cadet training centre

A one-day court martial concerning an assault charge at HMCS Quadra will be held in Vancouver on Monday, Feb. 17.

The incident occurred in July of 2018. The HMCS Quadra Cadet Training Centre is located at Goose Spit in Comox.

“The member had been detained and was returned to his home, was immediately suspended from the program, and had no other contact with cadets or involvement with the organization,” said Capt Cheryl Major, public affairs officer of the Pacific Cadet Support Unit in Victoria. “Charges have been laid.”

Sub-Lieutenant T.J. Havas is a junior officer and was a member of the support staff at HMCS Quadra at the time of the incident. He has been charged with assault and conduct prejudice to good order and discipline.

“This is a good example of the military justice system at work,” Major said. “We have a zero tolerance approach in the actions that we take to ensure that our cadets and our staff are safe any time they are training with us.”

