Police officers carry evidence after raiding a house in Kingston, Ontario, on Thursday Jan. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Arrests made in national security investigation in Ontario

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

The RCMP have made two arrests in Kingston, Ont., in what a government official confirms is a national security investigation.

The RCMP tweeted Thursday evening that “all actions are being taken to ensure public safety” and more information will be provided on Friday.

A senior government official speaking on background confirmed that the arrests were related to a national security investigation.

The official, who did not wish to be identified because the investigation is in its early stages, said the situation is “contained” and there’s no threat to public safety.

The RCMP said they are “working closely” with Kingston police on the probe, calling it an “ongoing and evolving situation.”

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said any operational details on the RCMP investigation will be released by the Mounties, adding that the country’s security agencies act on credible information about potential threats.

“The government of Canada has no greater responsibility than to keep its citizens safe. Earlier today, the RCMP and other police partners took action in Kingston, Ontario, based on credible information, to ensure public safety,” Goodale said in a statement Thursday evening.

“The government of Canada constantly monitors all potential threats and has robust measures in place to address them. Canadians can be confident that whenever credible information is obtained about a potential threat, the RCMP, CSIS and other police and security agencies take the appropriate steps to ensure the security of this country and the safety of its citizens.”

Goodale said the country’s official threat level remains at “medium.” It has stood at that level since the fall of 2014.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
School trustees consider future funding formula changes
Next story
Australia’s heatwave reaches nearly 50 degrees

Just Posted

Campbell River students push city for solar-powered street lamps

Petition asks city to replace street lights to save money and reduce pollution

Campbell River literary festival again features top authors, newcomers

Dr. Brian Goldman will be among the writers at Words on the Water this March

Shelter Point reaps rewards for artisanal whisky distilled from local grain

Oyster River-based company takes home crop of medals at Canadian Whisky Awards

Storm part ways with head coach Cam Basarab

Former associate Mike Wilson takes over behind the Campbell River bench

Cortes residents battle mussel operation over noise

Questions for hearing include whether activities are considered processing

VIDEO: Carcass pits making bear problem worse in southeastern B.C.

“Getting those carcasses off the landscape should improve human and bear safety.” - Clayton Lamb

B.C.’s Cassie Sharpe wins X Games gold in women’s ski superpipe

Sharpe is a now a three-time X Games medallist, having won bronze in Aspen in her successful 2018 season and gold in 2016 at Oslo

Australia’s heatwave reaches nearly 50 degrees

Power load sharing began with 30,000 households and businesses being switched off for up to two hours

Arrests made in national security investigation in Ontario

RCMP are expected to give an update today and say there’s no immediate threat to public safety

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended 6 months

Ellard and several other teens swarmed and beat 14-year-old Reena Virk who later died in 1997

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Creston Fire Rescue personnel and equipment are on site.

WATCH: Cutting-edge B.C. lab opens to detect fake honey

The lab uses nuclear magnetic resonance to pinpoint the floral and geographic sources of honey samples

This year’s flu vaccine is way more effective than last year

BC Centre for Disease Control says analysis shows shot has 91 per cent efficacy against H1N1 in kids

Most Read