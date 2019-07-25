A SWAT car in Gillam, Manitoba, as the search for two young men wanted for three B.C. homicides continues on July 25. (Mike Lawrenchuk/Twitter)

Armoured SWAT cars roll into Manitoba town in hunt for suspected B.C. killers

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

The police presence in northern Manitoba is continuing to heat up Thursday morning, as two suspected killers remain at large for three northern B.C. deaths.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of University of B.C. lecturer Leonard Dyck, and remain suspects in the double homicide of Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Deese, 24.

Dyck’s body was found two kilometres away from where McLeod and Schmegelsky dumped their burned truck along Highway 37 south of Dease Lake on July 19.

The bodies of Fowler and Deese were found south of Liard Hot Springs on the morning of July 15.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were last spotted near Gillam, in northern Manitoba, about 11 hours north of Winnipeg. RCMP confirmed they ditched their car, a stolen Toyota Rav 4, in the region.

READ MORE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Locals have reported seeing a heightened police presence and heavily-armoured SWAT cars rolling in, and hearing that police may start searching homes and garages in town.

“I don’t know how useful that will be in the bush,” Mike Lawrenchuk tweeted.

Locals wondered if the suspects were hiding out in nearby work camps for Manitoba Hydro.

“It’s a pretty harsh area to hide in the bush if you didn’t know anything about the wilderness,” Lawrenchuk said.

Manitoba RCMP are scheduled to update the public on the investigation at 1 p.m. PT.

READ MORE: ‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

READ MORE: Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

READ MORE: Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

READ MORE: Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Public consultation to begin on ‘blanket’ secondary suites bylaw in Campbell River

A series of open houses, survey to be held throughout the summer before bylaw comes back to council

Cortes Community Radio appeals for funds following transmission failure

Listener-supported CKTZ fell silent for five days due to corroded cable, says station manager

Campbell River city council hears from VIHA re: staffing shortage at hospital lab

‘I see this as strictly an operational and management issue, and I would hope you would get on it’

Campbell River woman injured after dog runs free in on-leash park

Violations of leash bylaw can result in $100 fine

Pamela Anderson to join Sea Shepherd during protest at fish farm near Campbell River

RV Martin Sheen to hold demonstration on Saturday at Cermaq-owned farm

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Armoured SWAT cars roll into Manitoba town in hunt for suspected B.C. killers

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in central Vancouver Island

Jesse Wayne Goodale has July 25 appearance in provincial court in Nanaimo

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Sister of Andrew Berry recalls urging brother to seek help

Sister of Oak Bay father accused in daughters’ deaths takes stand

Most Read