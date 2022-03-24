Area D resident declares intention to run for Strathcona Regional District director in October election

John Rice will be running to be Strathcona Regional District Electoral Area D Director in this fall’s municipal election. Photo supplied by John Rice

After considering it for a few years, Strathcona Regional District Electoral Area D resident John Rice has decided that the time is right for him to run for election as the area’s director.

Rice announced his intention to run last week, which he hopes will give him enough time to knock on every door and get to talk to whoever’s interested before the election, which is to be held on Oct. 15.

“I think it’s important for me to come out early and start campaigning early,” Rice said. “I want to let people know that I’m here, I want to listen to what people have to say and it gives me quite a few months to get out there and be able to knock on every door and talk to everybody that wants to talk to me.”

Rice has a background working in the technology field. He is currently a network consultant with the City of Campbell River, but will be retiring in June. He is hoping to bring new ideas to the electoral area and to be able to take on challenges with a new point of view.

“I think it’s time that Area D gets a change in directors. We need somebody that is a bit more calm and who considers things a bit more carefully before we go ahead and make decisions,” he said. “I think the big challenge in Area D is that we have a lot of problems that have existed for quite a few years, and we don’t seem to have a director that is really doing too much to address those things.”

Rice’s priorities include installing universal water meters for Area D residents, updating the 1996 Official Community Plan and work ensuring the community is an attractive place to live.

“I’ve lived in the area for quite some time,” he said. “I enjoy where I live, but if something doesn’t change, I don’t think it’s going to be a great place to live. I’m hoping that coming into this election I can attract enough people with the ideas I have. I’ve already created a fairly detailed website, and I think I’ve got good ideas that could turn the community around, and make it a bit of a different place to live.”

“Other than the fact that I think it’s time that the area has a different director sitting at the table and I think more can get done,” he said.

For more information, visit Rice’s website at www.johnforaread.ca.

RELATED: Municipal and regional district employees have been lagging behind in wages

Strathcona Regional District sees 7.8 per cent jump in population — Statistics Canada



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverElection 2022Local NewsStrathcona Regional District