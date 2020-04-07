The Campbell River Mirror is compiling a local business directory. We need your help to offer the most up-to-date information for the community. Pixabay Image

Are you a local business that’s adapted services to continue operating?

The Mirror is compiling a local business directory and we want to hear from you

Entrepreneurs are no stranger to perseverance and adaptation.

When faced with their worlds being turned upside down, many local businesses, founded and run by our neighbours, have made changes to continue to offer their valuable services to the community.

With the help of existing resources and business community leaders, the Mirror is creating a free local business directory.

We aim to have a place where community members can visit and see what local businesses are open, what they’re offering and what their hours of operation are.

We will be filling out the list with many businesses that we know have already pivoted to alternate service delivery, or modified their hours, but we need your help.

COVID-19 means that situations are changing daily and in some cases, hourly. If there’s any changes that need to be made, or if you’d like to be included, please email multimedia journalist Marissa Tiel at marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com.

The directory will be a living, breathing resource and will be available on our website.

We hope you will find the resource useful.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

Just Posted

Campbell River COVID-19 Relief Fund close to $100,000 goal

Community Foundation is now accepting application for funds to help those in need

Are you a local business that’s adapted services to continue operating?

The Mirror is compiling a local business directory and we want to hear from you

Offline COVID-19 resources available through Strathcona Regional District and City of Campbell River

Printable copy available online or by phone

Conservation: Two elk unlawfully shot in Northern Vancouver Island

‘The elk also did not have all of the edible portions of meat removed’

Nanaimo, Royal Jubilee to be Vancouver Island’s COVID-19 frontline hospitals

Other Island hospitals will be admitting COVID-19 patients and will be used in a support role

COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 25 new cases but only in Vancouver Coastal, Fraser Health

A total of 1,291 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus

Campbell River community COVID-19 agencies, services and resources list

The list outlines status of social agencies in the community

COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

John Horgan, Adrian Dix call 130 faith leaders as holidays approach

COVID-19: Trudeau says 30K ventilators on the way; 3.6M Canadians claim benefits

Canada has seen more than 17,000 cases and at least 345 deaths due to COVID-19

Comox spring training cancelled for Snowbirds next month

The team announced that due to ongoing travel restrictions they will not be training in the Valley

Some Cowichan schools to reopen for children of essential-services workers

Cowichan Valley will open 8 elementary schools this week

RCMP call on kids to name latest foal recruits

The baby horses names are to start with the letter ‘S’

Physiotherapists turn to technology to reach patients during COVID-19

Just because services, jobs, and socializing have been put on hold, it… Continue reading

As Canadians return home amid pandemic, border crossings dip to just 5% of usual traffic

Non-commercial land crossing dipped by 95%, air travel dropped by 96 per cent, according to the CBSA

Most Read