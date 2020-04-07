Are you a local business that’s adapted services to continue operating?

The Mirror is compiling a local business directory and we want to hear from you

Entrepreneurs are no stranger to perseverance and adaptation.

When faced with their worlds being turned upside down, many local businesses, founded and run by our neighbours, have made changes to continue to offer their valuable services to the community.

With the help of existing resources and business community leaders, the Mirror is creating a free local business directory.

We aim to have a place where community members can visit and see what local businesses are open, what they’re offering and what their hours of operation are.

We will be filling out the list with many businesses that we know have already pivoted to alternate service delivery, or modified their hours, but we need your help.

COVID-19 means that situations are changing daily and in some cases, hourly. If there’s any changes that need to be made, or if you’d like to be included, please email multimedia journalist Marissa Tiel at marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com.

The directory will be a living, breathing resource and will be available on our website.

We hope you will find the resource useful.

