Arctic air is forecast to envelop the Vancouver Island in the coming days, says Environment Canada. (News Bulletin file)

Arctic air forecast to put the chill on Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for the area

Vancouver Island residents are being advised that temperatures could drop below seasonal lows due to an arctic air mass.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for areas of B.C. including on Vancouver Island, stating that conditions will begin to change from the mild temperatures seen in the area to “much colder conditions,” as “cold arctic air is currently pushing” towards the area. The cold air is forecast to set in to much of the province by Monday and remain for the week, it said.

“Temperatures over … coastal areas will be 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal, making for the coldest conditions seen this season,” Environment Canada said in the statement.

Weather

