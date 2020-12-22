Aquaculture company donates gear to help contain Nootka Sound oil spill

Grieg Seafood BC which has a hatchery in Gold River helped the crew with mooring gear to anchor heavy booms

Aquaculture company Grieg Seafood BC donated gear to the Canadian Coast Guard working to contain the oil spill near Nootka Sound.

In a statement, the company – which has a hatchery in Gold River – said that they donated mooring gear to anchor a heavy 10,000-foot-long boom in place.

On Dec.11 an active oil slick near the east end of Bligh Island in Nootka Sound was identified to be originating from a historic shipwreck that took place in the area in 1968.

Grieg Seafood was approached soon after by Diversified Marine – the company contacted to help stem the oil leak– to see if they could assist with containing the active oil leak.

“It was a no brainer to get involved,” said Mike Crivea, Operations Manager for Grieg Seafood BC.

“The surrounding environment, ecosystem and communities around Nootka Sound mean a lot to us at Grieg, and if we can be a part of containing the spill, we will,” he said in the statement.

Grieg possessed the required mooring equipment on board their barge as they had used it for a recent system upgrade at one of their sites.

“This boom is very heavy. One hundred feet of it weighs probably around 6,000 lbs, so to secure a 10,000-foot boom in Nootka’s currents and tides takes a lot of planning and heavy-duty mooring equipment,” said Crivea.

The company also donated buoys, rope, chains, shackles and thimbles that the spill response crew needed.

