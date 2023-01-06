Applications open for $1.1 million post-COVID recovery fund

Just over $1 million in new funding is available for non-profits in central and northern Vancouver Island for post-COVID recovery efforts.

United Way British Columbia has been chosen as one of the national funders of the federal government’s Community Services Relief Fund. The organization will be responsible for delivering approximately $1.1 million in funds to Central and Northern Vancouver Island. Starting Jan. 6, United Way BC will be accepting applications from eligible community-serving organizations in the area.

“The approximately $1.1 million in funds allocated for CNVI (Central and Northern Vancouver Island) will go a long way in supporting our local community-serving organizations so they can adapt to the new normal brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Julie Rushton, Community Impact Manager, CNVI Region, United Way British Columbia. “We are thrilled to be directly involved in delivering these funds for organizations that have a significant impact in our community.”

The money is part of a larger $400 million investment from the government to support charities and non-profits across the country for pandemic recovery. Other distributors include United Way’s national and Centraid branches as well as the Canadian Red Cross and Community Foundations Canada. This fund supports Community Service Organizations, including non-profit organizations, Indigenous governing bodies, and registered charities located across Canada.

“The government supports a more inclusive model of economic growth that creates opportunities for everyone in Canada as the long-term recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” said Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “The Community Services Recovery Fund will strengthen the ability of charities and non-profits to deliver services and resources where they will have the most impact. Because of the National Funders’ strong connections with local organizations, they will ensure funding is distributed efficiently to organizations that provide services to communities in need across Canada.”

United Way BC will accept applications to support programs and service redesign and innovation for organizations working in the following areas: arts and culture; development and housing; education and research; environment; health; law, advocacy and politics; philanthropic intermediaries and voluntarism promotion; sports and recreation, and faith-based.

United Way BC is hosting a series of online information sessions On January 9 and January 11 for community-serving organizations that are interested in applying.

January 9, 2023 10 – 11 a.m.: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/uwbc-community-service-recovery-fund- csrf-info-session-tickets-482619807837

Grant information, application forms and more can be found on the United Way British Columbia website at www.uwbc.ca/csrf/.

