Fishing vessels near Bella Coola await the start of the season. Fishers financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic now have until Oct. 5 for the Fish Harvester Benefits Program. Angie Mindus file photo

Application deadline for fish harvester benefits program extended

Those financially impacted by the pandemic have until Oct. 5 to apply

Fishers financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have two extra weeks to apply for the federal government’s Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program.

The original Sept. 21 deadline is now extended to 3 p.m. on Oct. 5 for self employed harvesters to submit their applications online.

In a press release Sept. 18 Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan encouraged anyone who thinks they may be eligible to visit the DFO website and learn how to apply.

“Our Government has said since day one that we will always look at ways we can adapt our COVID-19 support programs to ensure as many Canadians as possible can benefit from them,” Jordan said. “This extension means that all eligible harvesters, including those who have been on the water during their active season, have the same opportunity to apply and receive the financial support they need now.”

READ MORE: B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

The Fish Harvester Benefit is structured similarly to the federal wage subsidy, offering income support covering 75 per cent of losses for harvesters whose income dropped by at least 25 per cent this year. The maximum benefit is $10,164. The program is open to self-employed commercial fish harvesters and fresh water harvesters, designated Indigenous harvesters operating under a communal commercial fishing licence, and sharepersons crew.

The Fish Harvester Grant is a sector-specific grant similar to the Canada Emergency Business Account, offering up to $10,000 of non-repayable support to the same group of self-employed harvesters. Sharepersons crew are ineligible.

The $469.4 million program is touted as the largest single investment in Canada’s fisheries in more than two decades.


quinn.bender@blackpress.ca

EI benefitsFisheries and Oceans Canadafishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases
Next story
Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Just Posted

Emaciated grizzly found dead on central B.C. coast as low salmon count sparks concern

Grizzly was found on Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw territory in Smith Inlet, 60K north of Port Hardy

Campbell River RCMP describe violent incident as ‘disturbing event’

Skatepark incident described by RCMP as ‘violence for violence[’s] sake’

North Island area timber supply under review

Review will inform annual cut for the next ten years

Campbell River photographer takes second place in Wildlife-in-Focus photo contest

Over 950 photos submitted in province-wide contest

Campbell River homelessness groups prepare for winter in a pandemic

Winter presents unique challenges to people experiencing homelessness this year

3 new deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C., 139 new cases

B.C. confirms 40 ‘historic cases,’ as well

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Comox Valley protesters send message over old-growth logging

Event in downtown Courtenay was part of wider event on Friday

Application deadline for fish harvester benefits program extended

Those financially impacted by the pandemic have until Oct. 5 to apply

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

VIDEO: B.C. to launch mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

Test involves swishing and gargling saline in mouth and no deep-nasal swab

Young Canadians have curtailed vaping during pandemic, survey finds

The survey funded by Heart & Stroke also found the decrease in vaping frequency is most notable in British Columbia and Ontario

B.C. teachers file Labour Relations Board application over COVID-19 classroom concerns

The application comes as B.C.’s second week of the new school year comes to a close

Most Read