Anti-vaccine passport protests erupt across B.C.

Protestors rally against the vaccine policies at the B.C. legislature Wednesday, Sept. 1. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)Protestors rally against the vaccine policies at the B.C. legislature Wednesday, Sept. 1. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff) Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff) Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)
September 1, 2021 - Anti vaccine and mask protesters gather outside the Legislature buildings and along Belleville Street for a noon-2pm demonstration. Don Denton photograph
Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)Anti-vaccine passport and anti-mask protesters gather outside the Legislature on Wednesday and along Belleville Street for an afternoon demonstration. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Hundreds of mostly unmasked people gathered on the grounds and surrounding streets of the B.C. legislature Wednesday afternoon to protest the province’s vaccine policies.

Signs were aplenty amongst the boisterous crowd, mostly relating to freedom of choice around being vaccinated, the B.C. government’s announced vaccine card program and constitutional rights. A distinct anti-government, anti-mask, anti-vaccine feeling was in the air and a variety of speakers took to the microphone to voice their views.

People also gathered on both sides of Belleville Street in front of the legislature, and a number of drivers honked in apparent support of protesters.

The roughly hour-long event was spurred in part by a widely circulated social media notice entitled Worldwide Walk Out, subtitled No Jab = No Job. The notice called for people to walk off their jobs at 1 p.m. and hit the streets in protest to “stop the shot, stop the tyranny.”

Other protests were held throughout B.C., including large protests in downtown Nelson, outside Vancouver City Hall, Kelowna General Hospital and the Cowichan District Hospital in Duncan.

It is believed these protests are being held to voice opposition to the B.C. Vaccine Card, which will require people to have at least one dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 13 to access a number of social and recreational events.

RELATED: Hundreds in Nelson protest against provincial vaccine passport

RELATED: Vax card protesters take over streets near Kelowna General Hospital

RELATED: Hundreds gather at Cowichan District Hospital to protest COVID-19 vaccine cards, measures

ALSO READ: Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. sees new vaccinations nearly double in week after B.C. unveiled COVID vaccine card

Just Posted

Photo courtesy of Elections Canada
A different kind of campaign for North Island-Powell River candidates

Lisa Alemany-Kunzler (left) learns how to administer Naloxone from Trevor Cardinell and Amy Criss from AVI. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
‘A lot of resources’ available to people with addictions in Campbell River

From left: Arlene Hogan, Island Health’s Regional Overdose Response Coordinator Andy Speck, a peer with lived experience who is participating in the LOUD in the ED pilot in Campbell River Beth Mainprize, ER/Crisis Services Clinical Coordinator at North Island Hospital, Campbell River and District Tricia Sinclair, Interim Site Director at North Island Hospital, Campbell River and District. Island Health photo
Pilot projects focus on improving emergency department care for people who use opioids

Carla Neal is the North Island-Powell River candidate for the Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada. Photo supplied
North Island-Powell River Marxist-Leninist candidate promises an alternative from ‘cartel parties’