Protesters outside Serious Coffee on Wednesday morning after protesting at the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources through the night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Anti-pipeline protests in support of Wet’suwet’en continue at B.C. government buildings

‘We are unarmed, they have guns,’ protesters chanted on Wednesday morning

Protestors against a northern B.C. pipeline continue to occupy a downtown Victoria government building for the second day in a row.

“We are unarmed, they have guns,” yelled demonstrators in the 1800-block of Blanshard Street on Wednesday morning.

Indigenous youth activists have been blocking the entrance to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources on Blanshard Street since Tuesday. The group is standing in solidarity with Hereditary Chiefs of Wet’suwet’en First Nation opposing Coastal Gaslink.

READ MORE: Indigenous LNG supporters chide human rights advocates over pipeline comments

Protesters remained in and around the building through the night and told Victoria News on Wednesday morning that there were many arrests the night before.

VicPD officers posted a statement on Facebook just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday confirming liaison officers had been on-site for most of the day. The statement went on to note that claims from protestors that food and water access was being denied were incorrect.

“Our officers have facilitated access to food and water,” wrote a spokesperson. “We continue to work with those onsite, both from protest groups as well as onsite staff to support a peaceful resolution.”

The young protestors are waiting to deliver a message to Premier John Horgan and Minister Michelle Mungall regarding the First Nation opposition to Coastal Gaslink. They are asking that the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs’ demands to be upheld, observed and respected.

Victoria News has reached out to VicPD for further comment.

More to come.

Most Read