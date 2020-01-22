Anti-pipeline protests in support of Wet’suwet’en continue at B.C. government buildings

‘We are unarmed, they have guns,’ protesters chanted on Wednesday morning

Protesters outside Serious Coffee on Wednesday morning after protesting at the Ministry of Energy, Mines & Petroleum Resources through the night. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Protestors against a northern B.C. pipeline continue to occupy a downtown Victoria government building for the second day in a row.

“We are unarmed, they have guns,” yelled demonstrators in the 1800-block of Blanshard Street on Wednesday morning.

“We are unarmed, they have guns,” yell protesters in the 1800 block of Blanshard this morning. The group is standing in solidarity with hereditary chiefs of #Wetsuweten First Nation opposing Coastal Gaslink. #yyj #victoriabc @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/BOVpq0zViO — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) January 22, 2020

“Shame on Horgan, shame on BC,” say protesters. pic.twitter.com/vW901CjGLW — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) January 22, 2020

Indigenous youth activists have been blocking the entrance to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources on Blanshard Street since Tuesday. The group is standing in solidarity with Hereditary Chiefs of Wet’suwet’en First Nation opposing Coastal Gaslink.

Protesters remained in and around the building through the night and told Victoria News on Wednesday morning that there were many arrests the night before.

We were responded to with violence, protesters say. “We sat in that office for 18 hours and we did so peacefully. Our objective was not to get arrested, but for #Wetsuweten to be respected.” #victoriabc #yyj pic.twitter.com/IQhKJDDfhB — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) January 22, 2020

VicPD officers posted a statement on Facebook just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday confirming liaison officers had been on-site for most of the day. The statement went on to note that claims from protestors that food and water access was being denied were incorrect.

More arrests. Police are continuing to carry out youth and supporters are trying to block their efforts. pic.twitter.com/kBo4NhyYoC — Jeff Doctor (@jeffadoctor) January 22, 2020

“Our officers have facilitated access to food and water,” wrote a spokesperson. “We continue to work with those onsite, both from protest groups as well as onsite staff to support a peaceful resolution.”

The young protestors are waiting to deliver a message to Premier John Horgan and Minister Michelle Mungall regarding the First Nation opposition to Coastal Gaslink. They are asking that the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs’ demands to be upheld, observed and respected.

Victoria News has reached out to VicPD for further comment.

More to come.

